African Themed Slots

Ah, Africa, the cradle of life. This continent is so full of living and breathing nature that it can truly be called heaven. Africa is home to indigenous tribes and animals that don’t exist anywhere else on Earth and is unique from a number of other perspectives.

The beautiful plains of Africa and the wild animals exploring them have been an inspiration for many movies and other works of art. Frequently, Africa has been a base for video games and has even managed to enter the online gambling industry, where it’s featured on a variety of online slots.

Stellar Jackpots with Serengeti Lions

The Serengeti National Park is one of the unique landmarks of Africa. Spread across 5,700 square miles in Tanzania, it is home to 250,000 zebras, gnus, crocodiles, honey badgers, lions, and other animals. Lightning Box Games decided to celebrate Serengeti by creating a unique slot which features the king of the jungle – the lion.

Just like Africa, this slot is packed with wild animals, including lions, monkeys, elephants, and zebras. It also features other elements unique to Africa such as diamonds and Mount Kilimanjaro, which serves as a wild in the game. Land 5 diamonds to trigger the diamond bonus which can give you free spins and multiply your winnings. The Stellar Jackpots are even better – there’s are Major, Minor, and Mini prizes which will make playing this slot worthwhile. This slot game is available at netbet.co.uk.

Cash Stampede

Stampedes in Africa are scary and deadly – there’s no way to escape one. However, you won’t find yourself running away from a cash stampede. Cash Stampede is a NextGen slot featuring 243 ways to win, which means your chances of being left emptyhanded are near a minimum. Set against a desert backdrop, it perfectly captures Africa’s landscape while featuring all the rampaging animals in the wild.

There are free spins and wilds which can bring you massive wins that can go up to 200 times your original stake. The slot has perfect graphics and a stampede of free spins. Will you get stamped or win big? It’s up to you.

King Tusk

Microgaming’s King Tusk slot was designed with safari fans in mind. Featuring the mighty wild elephant, King Tusk can provide decent wins, although as a low-medium variance slot, you shouldn’t expect much. The theme favors smartphones and smaller screens, which means you can enjoy it on the go.

Just like most Microgaming titles, King Tusk has 5 reels and 25 paylines set against a safari backdrop. The symbols include playing cards as well as an elephant as the wild and a King Tusk logo as the scatter. Land a few of them on the reels, and you could be looking at nice sums of money.

Legends of Africa

Enjoy Africa’s blazing hot savanna in this great 2 by 2 Gaming title. Legends of Africa is a slot with an unusual 5×3 grid which makes it all the more unique. It’s a strategic slot for players who like to increase their bet slowly as the game progresses. Landing 3 scatters on the reels will trigger the Mask Pick bonus which will let you pick 1 of 3 prizes.

There are also extra and stacked wilds which can bring you significant wins going as up to nearly 150 times the original stake. Whenever you decide to give it a spin, make sure to turn the sound on – it really adds life to the game.