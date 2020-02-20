African economies urged to invest in low-carbon technologies [Business Africa]

Africa is considered the powerhouse for renewable energy. According to the International Agency for Renewable Energies (IRENA), the continent’s production capacity could reach 310 gigawatts by 2030.

The African Development Bank is playing its part, supporting the growth of this sector having disbursed a budget of more than 600 million dollars to support African initiatives in hydroelectricity, wind, solar and geothermal energy.

It is particularly encouraging countries to develop mini-grids which are becoming more and more essential in terms of offering cost-effective electrification solutions in rural areas.

Ivory Coast’s floating solar power plant

And, countries like the Ivory Coast resolved to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 28% over the next ten years, as they explore hydroelectricity and thermal power plants.

It is the first in Africa to launch a floating solar power plant, as it counts on its many dams under construction to reach 6,600 megawatts by 2030.

For more, we speak to Patrick Tonui, the Regional Representative of the World Association for Off-grid Lighting for East Africa.