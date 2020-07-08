African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA), ImpactHER and UN Women policy briefing webinar

“Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Fight Against COVID-19 – The Role of Government”

What: Launch of the AFAWA, UN Women and ImpactHER Policy Brief Who: Gender, Women & Civil Society Department – Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa Initiative, ImpactHER and UN Women When: 1:00pm – 2:30pm GMT, Wednesday, 15 July 2020 Where: Online via Zoom

The African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, in collaboration with ImpactHER and UN Women, will host a virtual high-level panel discussion on empowering women entrepreneurs in the fight against COVID-19.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm GMT. Panelists and participants will discuss the results of an ImpactHER survey of more than 1,300 women-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in 30 African countries about the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.

Panelists, including women entrepreneurs, will share their experiences on how they are adapting their business models to cope with the pandemic.

African government representatives and financial institutions will also share specific actions they have undertaken to deploy gender-sensitive, COVID-19-related stimulus packages, monetary policies and activities targeted at women-owned SMEs.

To register for the webinar, please click here.