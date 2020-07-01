African Development Bank to launch African Economic Outlook 2020 Supplement

What: Launch of African Economic Outlook 2020 Supplement Who: The African Development Bank When: Tuesday, July 7 2020, 14.30 – 16.00 (Abidjan time) Where: Virtual via Zoom

The African Development Bank will launch its African Economic Outlook 2020 Supplement in a live Zoom event from 14.30 to 16.00 (Abidjan time) on Tuesday 7 July 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in economic disruptions that have changed the strong growth projections the African Development Bank reported in January in the 2020 African Economic Outlook.

The supplement revises the growth projections and outlook for Africa for 2020 and 2021 and highlights the impact of COVID–19 on Africa’s socio-economic landscape. It recommends workable policy responses to safely reopen economies and accelerate growth recovery.

This is the first supplement published in the 19-year history of the African Economic Outlook.

The report will be presented by Dr. Hanan Morsy, the Bank’s Director of the Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department. It would then be discussed by a panel of senior policymakers and private sector practitioners.

The African Economic Outlook is the Bank’s flagship report and serves as a tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue and operational effectiveness. The report is read widely by the public, including policymakers, academics, investors, development practitioners and the media.

