African Development Bank to hold forum on fertilizer financing

What: Africa Finance Forum on “Supporting the fertilizer value chain to improve agricultural productivity and economic growth in the region”

When: 19 February 2020, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Where: Westin Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

The African Development Bank’s Department of Agriculture and Agro-industry and the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism will convene a forum on Fertilizer Financing on 19 February 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The forum takes place during the 11th Annual Argus Africa Fertilizer Conference.

Under the theme, “Supporting the fertilizer value chain to improve agricultural productivity and economic growth in the region”, the forum will discuss financing options for the fertilizer supply chain in Africa. Participants will also explore ways to build strategic partnerships between the private and public sectors to improve value chain efficiency for fertilizer use and distribution.

The one-day forum is expected to provide the opportunity to discuss and share best practices on the implementation of the 2006 Abuja Declaration objectives.

The event will bring together stakeholders from international, development, and private finance institutions. Research bodies, NGOs, farmer cooperatives, and the fertilizer private sector are also expected to attend.

For more information on how to attend the forum and the Argus conference, please sign up here.

About the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM), was established by the 2006 Abuja Declaration. Through this Declaration, African Union Member States committed to an initiative to improve agricultural productivity by providing financing required to boost fertilizer use in Africa to achieve the target of 50 kg of nutrients per hectare.

The AFFM is managed by the African Development Bank to accelerate agriculture development within the context of the Africa Food Security Vision, the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.