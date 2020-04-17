African countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Congo, Tanzania join list

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

On April 17, Tanzania recorded a case spike to enter the bracket

On April 15, Congo Republic joined the 100+ group, third in Central Africa

On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.

On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.

All figures valid as of April 17 at 15:32 GMT

North Africa

Algeria – 2,268

Egypt – 2,673

Morocco – 2,528

Tunisia – 822

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 497

Ghana – 566

Guinea – 438

Ivory Coast – 688

Mali – 105

Niger – 609

Nigeria- 442

Senegal – 342

Central Africa

Cameroon – 996

DR Congo – 267

Congo Republic – 117

East Africa

Djibouti – 732

Kenya – 246

Mauritius – 324

Rwanda – 138

Tanzania – 147

Southern Africa

South Africa – 2,605

Madagascar – 117

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

Major stats as at April 13

Confirmed cases = 14,497

Number of deaths = 788

Recoveries = 2,823

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)