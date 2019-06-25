Africa: Nipsey Hussle, Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi win BET Awards

Eritrean-American rapper Nipsey Hussle who was killed in March this year, was one of the big winners at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards over the weekend.

Nipsey, who was shot dead in March at the age of 33, won the awards for Best Male Hip-Hop artist, and the Humanitarian award.

“Nipsey is such an important part of our community, in particular the fact that he focused on servicing his community, staying in his community, and trying to uplift the community he was a part of,” BET Networks President Scott M Mills said.

Other winners from the African continent were Nigerian star, Burna Boy, who won the award for best International Act, while South Africa’s Sho Madjozi won the Best new international act award.

The BET Awards celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

The other winners on the glamorous night held in Los Angeles on Sunday night included;

Video of the year: Childish Gambino (This Is America)

Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyonce

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

Best new artist: Lil Baby

Best group: Migos

Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake (Sicko Mode)

Album of the year: Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy)

Viewers’ Choice award: Ella Mai (Trip)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mary J Blige

Ultimate Icon award: Tyler Perry

Best actress: Regina King

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best movie: Blackkklansman

Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry