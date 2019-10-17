Africa air freight demand surges [Business Africa]

Africa’s freight market is well on course. The continent has seen a significant increase in demand this year compared to the same period in 2018.

How far will the trade war between the United States and China go? Figures published this month by the International Air Transport Association on world freight market data show a contraction in demand this year compared to 2018.

A contraction that has not affected Africa and China, however. African carriers recorded the strongest growth among all regions in August 2019, with an 8 per cent increase in demand compared to the same period last year.

Mozambique’s ambitious energy project

Mozambique has announced a new stage in its ambitious project that will make it a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas.

“It is gas that will change the future of my country,” said outgoing Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, just a few hours before the general elections on 15 October.

It is clear from this statement that the country is now focusing on its vast project to transform and export liquefied natural gas.

Estimated at 5,000 billion cubic meters, this treasure which today attracts large international companies will provide 5,000 direct jobs and up to 45,000 indirect jobs.