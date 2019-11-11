Afcon Cameroon 2021: Qualifiers to begin this week [Football Planet]

The African Cup of Nations version Cameroon 2021 will see qualifiers start this Wednesday. Two games in a week with some interesting fixtures lined up. We’ll come back to it later with a focus on Benin after their heroics in the last edition in Egypt.

Afcon U 23. A timid start in the competition . Only two wins in each of the two groups on the first day the success of the host country, Egypt, and the defeat of the defending champions Nigeria, surprised by Côte d’Ivoire.

And finally, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This Tuesday we will see the final of the women’s Africa Zone qualifiers. Cameroon-Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia-Kenya, the second leg of the fourth round of qualifying remains very open as Cameroon held Ivory Coast to a goalless tie in Abidjan.

The Fifa U 17 world cup too strong for Africans as all teams crash out of the round of 16.

Liverpool once again depended on their African man power to comfortably win 3-1 against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday. Salah and Mane scored for the reds.