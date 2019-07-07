AFCON 2019 updates: Day holders, hosts crushed out [July 6]

The African Cup of Nations, AFCON, the continent’s biggest football showpiece is underway in Egypt. It kicked off on June 21 after a spectacular opening ceremony.

Hosts, Egypt, went on to beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal in the first game of the tournament. After twelve match days and two days of rest. Knockout stage action takes center stage starting today.

Africanews is keeping you up to date with the very latest across the eight games as teams play for a place in the quarter-finals..

Madagascar’s fairytale AFCON continues, Alafabarea into last 8

A night to forget, remember – hosts, holders crash out

Day two of the knockout rounds cooked up the biggest shock of the tournament so far as the holders (Cameroon) and hosts (Egypt) were kicked out of the competition.

Not so much surprise for the holders who were edged out by neighbours Nigeria in a match that ended 3 – 2 allowing the Nigerians to proceeds to the quarter-finals.

66’ – Iwobi gives Nigeria the lead, turned out to be the winner

64’ – Ighlo’s second restores parity

44’ – Bahoken puts the indomitable Lions in front

41’ – Njie equalizes for Cameroon

19’ – Ighalo gives Nigeria the lead

The story of how South Africa’s Bafana Bafana engineered a win against Egypt is one of the episodes to remember in AFCON history. The bookmakers had long projected a win for the Pharaohs – but the Bafana Bafana had other ideas.

A late goal Thembinkosi Lorch; and a nervy hold on to the final minutes allowed the South AFricans who finished third in their group with only one win to set up a date with Nigeria.

Done and dusted.

Egypt players slump in disbelief after they were stunned by BafanaBafana before a sell out crowd at Cairo International Stadium last night.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

All West Africa quarterfinal clash

From Dakar down to Cotonou, all is set for the first quarterfinal fixture at the AFCON. It’s Senegal vs. Benin.

The two ECOWAS members will however put aside their regional ties and neighbourliness for “hostilities” on the field as they chase a semi-final place.

For the Senegalese, it will be chasing a first AFCON title whiles for Benin, it will be more of chasing more history.

Being in the quarterfinal is a historic feat as the furthest they have gone in the tournament is the Group Stages. Beating Morocco on July 5 is one of the biggest victories they have secured.

It is also one of the upsets of the current tournament coming perhaps after the feat Madagascar chalked over Nigeria.

Senegal on the other hand have put behind them a loss to Algeria which sandwiched wins against Kenya and Tanzania before eliminating Uganda. They have beaten three East African teams by a goal (Uganda), two goals (Kenya) and three goals (Tanzania).

Uganda fall to Senegal, set up Benin clash

The Cranes of Uganda fell to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the second round-of-16 fixture at the tournament.

In a battle of the second placed teams Uganda (second Group A) and Senegal (Second Group C), Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his third goal of the tournament to put the Lions ahead.

Morocco upstaged by Benin

Morocco are the first North African side to be kicked out of the tournament after losing on penalties to Benin in Cairo on Friday night.

In the first round-of-16 fixture, they were taken to extra time by the Squirrels and beaten on penalties.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

Round of 16 action: Video Preview

LIST : Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo

July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo

July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo

July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria

July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria

July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo

July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez

July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

First round of AFCON 2019 group fixtures: Goals, facts etc. [Analysis]

Group stage and teams that qualified

Teams with “Q” indicate qualification in order of placement at end of final day fixtures.

GROUP A: Egypt (Q) – DR Congo (Q) – Uganda (Q) – Zimbabwe

GROUP B: Madagascar (Q) – Nigeria (Q) – Guinea (Q) – Burundi

GROUP C: Algeria (Q) – Senegal (Q) – Tanzania – Kenya

GROUP D: Morocco (Q) – Ivory Coast (Q) – South Africa (Q) – Namibia

GROUP E: Mali (Q) – Tunisia (Q) – Angola – Mauritania

GROUP F: Ghana (Q) – Cameroon (Q) – Benin (Q) – Guinea-Bissau

Final Group E games [Full Time]

In Group E, Angola took on Mali while tournament debutants Mauritania played against Tunisia. Mali topped the group with seven points, having won their match against Mauritania and drawn against Tunisia before beating Angola.

Tunisia and Angola need at least one point to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while Mauritania must win if they hope to join fellow debutants Madagascar in the last 16.

Angola vs. Mali

37’ – Haidara gives Mali the lead against Angola, turned out to be the only goal of the game. Itsecured Mali’s top spot in the group.

Mauritania vs. Tunisia ended goalless which result favoured the North African side as Angola was bundled out with two points along with debutants Mauritania.

Ghana beats Guinea-Bissau, Benin holds Cameroon

It was a goalless first half in the two Group F games in Egypt as Guinea-Bissau held Ghana whiles Benin also continued to defy holders Cameroon.

Just on resumption of the game ‘second half), Ghana took the lead against their fellow West African opponents.

46’ – Jordan Ayew puts the Black Stars ahead.

72’ – Midfielder Thomas Partey sealed the result and Ghana’s qualification to the next round.

Ghana drew their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and 0 – 0 against Cameroon. Jordan scored one of the two goals against Benin, his elder brother Andre Ayew got the other.

Despite dominating the game, the defending champions Cameroon failed to convert any of their chances into goals as the Squirrels of Benin held them to a draw.

Cameroon had beaten Guinea-Bissau in the first game 2 – 0 before the draw with Ghana. The other game between Benin and Guinea-Bissau also ended goalless.

All teams can qualify

Ahead of the last group games at AFCON 2019, all teams in Groups E and Group F can still qualify.

In Group E, Angola take on Mali while tournament debutants Mauritania play against Tunisia. Mali top the group with four points, having won their match against Mauritania and drawn against Tunisia. Tunisia and Angola need at least one point to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while Mauritania must win if they hope to join fellow debutants Madagascar in the last 16.

In Group F, Benin and Ghana need at least a draw in their last group games, while Guinea-Bissau must win to avoid elimination. Holders Cameroon take on second-placed Benin, while Ghana, who have played out two draws so far will be looking for maximum points against Guinea Bissau.

All set for final games in Groups E and F

Groups C action: Senegal vs. Kenya, Algeria vs. Tanzania

At full time in final games in Group C, Kenya despite defying tournament favourites Senegal throughout the first half of the match finally conceded in the 63rd minute going on to lose by three goals to nil.

Algeria, meanwhile won three – nil over Tanzania. Algeria thus makes a perfect group appearance with maximum nine points and a clean sheet in all three games. Only hosts Egypt and Morocco have a similar record.

The Kenya – Senegal clash was very important because it held the key to who comes second in the group. The emphatic win means the West Africans qualify into the second round with a second place finish.

Kenya vs. Senegal

63’ – Sarr puts Senegal ahead against Harambee Stars

72’ – Mane scores

78’ – Mane converts a penalty, will he be the first AFCON hattrick hero?

Algeria vs. Tanzania

35’ – Slimani gets the first for the Les Verts

40’ Ounas gets a second

45’ extra time – Ounas bags third goal for Algeria, his second. Can he get AFCON’s first hattrick? He could not as he was subbed for Mahrez on 74th minute.

Groups D action: LIVE updates

Ivory Coast is currently leading Namibia by a four goals to one. If they hold on to the lead and win, they will end second in the group with six points.

40’ – Max Gradel strike gives Les Elephants the lead.

58’ – Serey doubles the lead

84’ – Zaha adds a third

89’ Cornet puts icing on the result

71’ – Kamatuka pulls one back for Namibia

South African hearts were broken as Morocco scored late in their fixture. The north Africans ended up top of the group and with a perfect point aggregate. Nine points from three games and yet to concede a goal – same as Egypt.

Match Day 11: Final games for Groups C and D

Aside Algeria (Group C) and Morocco (Group D), there are qualification slots for grabs between the other six teams across both groups.

Senegal will face Kenya while Tanzania who lost their two earlier matches come up against leaders, Algeria.

Group D, the 1 – nil group where the previous four games have recorded 1 – 0 victories, Morocco face South Africa whiles Ivory Coast take on Namibia. Morocco has six points, South Africa and Ivory Coast have three each and Namibia has zero.

End of Group A final fixtures, Egypt tops

Egypt secured top spot in Group A becoming the only side so far to have earned full points in all three games and yet to concede a goal while doing so.

They beat Uganda by two goals to nil in a fixture whose winner was sure to top the group. At the end of the day it took two goals from Salah and ElMohamady to seal the points.

36’ – Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for the hosts.

45’ extra time – ElMohamady doubles the lead for Egypt

The Pharaohs had earlier won both games against Zimbabwe and the DRC. A loss would have seen Uganda top the group with seven points. The Cranes eventually won, drew and lost one each. But the four points earned them qualification to the next round.

Congo ends on a high – with slim chances of qualification

Zimbabwe and the DRC faced off in the other game of the group. The Leopards put forth a convincing performance that saw them hit four past Zimbabwe’s Warriors.

DRC started off with a 2 – 0 loss to Uganda in what was seen as a shock result. They lost by the same scoreline to hosts Egypt. The four goals earned them three points but they have to wait to see if that could qualify them to the round of 16 as one of the best third placed teams.

4’ Bolingi strikes very early on in the game

34’ Bakambu scores second

65’ Bakambu bags a brace with a penalty kick

78’ Assombalonga ends any hopes of a Zimbabwe revival

Madagascar shocks Nigeria to top Group B

Madagascar recorded the biggest upset of the AFCON today beating two times champions Nigeria in the final Group B game. They ended up topping the group with Nigeria coming second.

Guinea also beat Burundi by two goals to nil to end with four points. The Syli Nationale will likely make it into the next round as a third-best team.

12’: L. Nomenjanahary scored the first goal for Madagascar. Nigeria pressed for an equalizer but the Malagasy held on till end of first half.

After the recess, Madagascar doubled their lead with a free kick on the 52nd minute thanks to C. Andrea. They held on to the two-goal lead to the amazement of most soccer fans.

In the case of the Guinea – Burundi game, the Burundians had a horrible start to the game when they were reduced to 10 men after Nduwarugira Christophe was red carded in the 12th minute.

The Guineans got their first goal through M. Yattara in the 25th minute. He doubled the lead in the second half on the 52nd minute mark.

Both games were being played at the same time. Burundi vs. Guinea in Cairo and Nigeria vs. Madagascar in Alexandria.

This is how GROUP B ended after final day of matches:

Madagascar – 7pts (+3)

Nigeria – 6pts (+0)

Guinea – 4pts (+1)

Burundi – 0pts (-4)

Preview: Matchday 11

There are places in the knockout stages up for grabs as final group games are honoured in Groups A and B in Egypt.

The big match is in Group A where the hosts Egypt have to avoid defeat in their match against Uganda if they are to top the group. They have won the first two games against Zimbabwe and DR Congo 1 – 0, 2 – 0 respectively.

The Cranes of Uganda have four points from a win against DRC and a draw against Zimbabwe. They will be eying a top spot and could prove a headache for the hosts.

Zimbabwe have it all to do if they want to have a chance of making it to the next stage but DRC will have some reservations as they will also look to end the group phase on a high by putting behind them the two earlier losses.

Group B fixtures which actually kick off earlier has a Nigeria that has already booked qualification coming up against debutants Madagascar who have won a game against fellow debutants Burundi, they drew their first game with Guinea.

Guinea with a point will look to heap misery on Burundi. A loss today will mean they have lost all three games in their first AFCON outing. With the possibility of a third-place team making the knockout, there is all to play for.

Results you need to keep an eye on

GROUP E

Mauritania vs. Angola: 0 – 0

Tunisia vs. Mali: 1 – 1

Ahead of last games in this group, only Mali have secured a win in their first game. The draw with Tunisia means they have secured a place in the knockout phase.

GROUP F

Ghana vs. Cameroon: 0 – 0

Benin vs. Guinea Bissau: 0 – 0

Ahead of last games in this group, only holders Cameroon have secured a win in their victory against Guinea Bissau. The draw with Ghana means they have secured a place in the knockout phase.

Preview: Matchday 10

Mauritania will take on Angola in Group E, and the tournament debutants will be hoping to earn their first points at the tournament. Mauritania lost their first match to Mali, while Angola held Tunisia to a 1-1 draw.

In Group F, defending champions Cameroon will take on Ghana, while Benin who held the Black Stars to a 2-2 draw in the first match, will play against Guinea Bissau.

Action from Day 9

June 28: South Africa vs Namibia

Namibia are now on the brink of elimination, while South Africa have kept their hopes of progressing to the next stage alive. Namibia’s Brave Warriors must now win their last group game against Ivory Coast while South Africa will hope for at the very least a draw against group leaders Morocco.

68’ Bongani Zungu scores to give Bafana Bafana the lead.

June 28: Morocco vs Ivory Coast

Morocco have done enough to qualify for the knockout stage, while Ivory Coast will need to win their last game against South Africa to avoid elimination.

23’ Youssef En-Nesyri scores to give the Atlas Lions the lead.

June 28: Mali vs Tunisia

Tunisia settles for yet another draw, as Mali retain their top spot in Group E with four points from two games. Mauritania will take on Angola in the other Group E match on Saturday.

70’ Wahbi Khazri equalises for Tunisia.

62’ Mali take the lead through an own goal.

Preview: Match Day 9

On Match Day 9, there is full action in Group D with a match in Group E kicking off the day’s action.

Ivory Coast and Morocco – with three AFCON titles between them – take their respective first victories into today’s top liner for who could potentially top the group.

A place is secured for the winner as the two first game losers also square off. Namibia and South Africa is a southern African derby that will also give a good pointer to who could potentially knick a third place finish and progress.

Tunisia will hope to put behind a disappointing draw with Angola as they come up against Mali. The West Africans who have scored the highest number of goals in a single match so far will hope to wrap up qualification with a win.

Photos from Day 8

June 27: Kenya vs Tanzania

Kenya has done enough to earn their first win at AFCON 2019. They are now level with Senegal, who they face in the last group game.

Tanzania’s chances of progressing to the next stage are now very slim, and they will need to win against Algeria to stand a chance of progressing.

80’ Olunga scores his second goal of the night and gives Kenya the lead for the first time tonight.

62’ Johanna Omolo equalises for Kenya.

40’ Mbwana Aly Sematta restores Tanzania’s lead.

39’ Michael Olunga equalises for the Harambee Stars.

7’ Saimon Msuva scores after a brilliant Tanzania counter-attack.

June 27: Senegal vs Algeria

Algeria wins the battle of tournament favorites against Sadio Mane’s Senegal. Algeria joins Egypt and Nigeria in the knockout stages.

49’ Youcef Belaili smashes in a low shot to give the Algerians the lead a few minutes after the break.

June 27: Madagascar vs Burundi

Madagascar wins the battle of AFCON debutants, registering their first win and moving to four points. They are now in prime position to qualify for the knockout stage, while Burundi have to win their last game against Guinea to stand a chance.

76’ Marco Ilaimaharitra scores to give Madagascar the lead.

June 27: Day 8 fixtures

Madagascar will play Burundi in the other Group B fixture, as they will both be hoping to do enough to join group leaders Nigeria in the last 16.

Madagascar played out a 2-2 draw in their first game against Guinea while Burundi put on a brave performance to lose by a single goal to Nigeria.

In Group C, its a clash of tournament favorites as Senegal take on Algeria. Both teams won their opening games against Tanzania and Kenya respectively.

The two East African teams will be hoping to earn their first points when they play in the other Group C encounter.

#AFCON2019 MATCH DAY POLL

Winners from first round of Group C games square up today.

Will it be a second win for Mahrez-led #LesVerts of Mane-led #TerangaLions?

Photos from Day 7

June 26: Egypt vs DR Congo

Egypt have done enough to qualify for the knockout stages while the 0-2 loss leaves DR Congo on the brink of elimination.

The Leopards now have to beat Zimbabwe in their last game at the group stage and hope to finish with a better record than other at least two other third placed teams.

43’ Mohamed Salah open his goal tally at AFCON 2019 to double Egypt’s lead.

25’ Ahmed Elmohamady scores to give Egypt the lead.

June 26: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

After a tense 90 minutes, both teams settle for a 1-1 draw. Uganda still leads Group A with 4 points, while Zimbabwe has earned its first point at the tournament.

40’ Billiat equalises for the Warriors.

12’ Emmanuel Okwi puts Uganda ahead.

June 26: Nigeria vs Guinea

Nigeria makes it two wins out of two matches, and becomes the first team to qualify for the Round of 16.

74’ Kenneth Omeruo scores to give Nigeria the lead.

June 26: Facts from Group A first round action

Number of wins (same as number of losses) = Two

Number of draws = Zero

Number of goals = Three

Goal scorers = M. Trezeguet (Egypt), Emmanuel Okwi, Patrick Kaddu (Uganda)

Facts after 12 games (round 1) of group games

Number of wins (same as number of losses) = Nine

Number of draws = Three

Number of goals = 27

Highest goal scoring team = Mali with four goals against Mauritania

Most goals per group = Group E with seven goals

June 26: Day 6 fixtures

Action will resume in Group A and Group B on Wednesday, now that all 24 teams at the tournament have had their opening matches.

In Group A, Uganda will take on Zimbabwe while hosts Egypt face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda and Egypt will be seeking their second wins at the tournament, while DRC and Zimbabwe will be hoping to earn their first points.

In Group B, Nigeria who narrowly won against Burundi in the first match, will take on Guinea who have been rejuvenated by the return of Naby Keita.

June 25: Results from Day 5 fixtures

Cameroon (2) vs Guinea Bissau (0)

Ghana (2) vs Benin (2)

June 25: Ghana vs Benin

Benin pull off a surprise 2-2 draw against a Ghanaian side that was reduced to ten men.

63’ Pote scores again to equalise for Benin.

54’ John Boye receives a second yellow card and is sent off.

42’ The Ghanaians take the lead through Jordan Ayew

9’ Andre Ayew equalises for the Black Stars

2’ Mickael Pote shocks Ghana with an early goal.

June 25: Cameroon vs Guinea Bissau

And the defending champions start off their campaign with a positive 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau; Up next is Ghana against Benin.

69’ Stephane Bahoken who came on for Sutchuin Djoum doubles Cameroon’s lead.

66’ Yaya Banana scores from a corner to give the defending champions the lead.

June 25: Day 5 fixtures

Today will see two matches honoured at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt with the defending champions kick starting their in the early game against Guinea Bissau.

Two years ago in Gabon, the indomitable Lions under the guidance of Hugo Broos defied predictions by beating Egypt in the final. They are now under the tutelage of ex Dutch international Clarence Seedorf.

A payment row meant that they were the last team to arrive in Egypt for the tournament. They had been locked up in talks with government even when the tournament was underway. It remains to be seen how that will affect their performance against a Guinea-Bissau side they are expected to beat.

The final group fixture will be an all West African affair as Ghana play Benin. A fun fact of the group is that all the countries have the same colours constituting their flags.

Red – Yellow – Green. The arrangement and colour placement differs with Benin the only country without a star. Ghana and Guinea-Bissau have black flags whiles Cameroon has a yellow flag.

Group F, call it the Red – Yellow – Green flag group will wrap up Day One of the preliminary stage.

Top facts about Group F

June 24: Results from Day 4 fixtures

Ivory Coast (1) vs South Africa (0)

Tunisia (1) vs Angola (1)

Mali (4) vs Mauritania (1)

Mali vs Mauritania

Mali secures an emphatic victory against tournament debutants, Madagascar, earning AFCON 2019’s biggest win so far.

73’ Mali’s second Adama Traore scores who came on for his namesake scores Mali’s fourth goal.

72’ Moctar Sidi El Hacen scores from the penalty spot to score Mauritania’s first goal in AFCON history.

55’ Adama Traore scores to stretch Mali’s lead.

45’ Moussa Marega doubles Mali’s lead, scoring from the penalty spot.

37’ Abdoulaye Diaby scores to give Mali the lead.

June 24: Tunisia vs Angola

After 90 minutes, Tunisia and Angola share the spoils (1-1), earning a point each. More action from Group E follows shortly, as Mali take on debutants Mauritania.

73’ Abel Campos equalises for Angola

34’ Youssef Msakni gives Tunisia the lead through a penalty

June 24: Ivory Coast vs South Africa

It’s all over. The Ivorians start their campaign with a 1-0 victory, at the expense of South Africa.Ivory Coast now jointly top Group D with Morocco, with three points apiece.

64’ Jonathan Kodjia scores to give the Ivorians the lead against Bafana Bafana.

June 24: Day 3 fixtures

With Morocco’s victory against Namibia, Ivory Coast will be up against South Africa for the final Group D fixture today in Cairo.

The action will turn fully to Group E where Tunisia and Angola square off after which the all West Africa affair will see debutants Mauritania play Mali.

Burundi – another debutant – lost their Group B opener against Nigeria whiles debutants Madagascar had lots of positives to take in their 2 – 2 draw with Guinea in the same group.

Ivory Coast vs. South Africa (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo)

Tunisia vs. Angola (Suez Army Stadium, Suez)

Mali vs. Mauritania (Suez Army Stadium, Suez)

June 23: Results from Day 4 fixtures

Algeria vs. Kenya 2 – 0

Senegal vs. Tanzania 2 – 0

Morocco vs. Namibia 1 – 0

June 23: Senegal secures full marks against Tanzania

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars failed to shine in their return to the AFCON when the Ternaga Lions of Senegal proved too strong for them in their first fixture at the tournament.

Two goals – one in each half – ensured that Aliou Cisse’s charges secured three points. The goals were scored by Balde (28’) and a screamer by Diatta (65’).

Diatta was named man of the match in a game that analysts say underlines the potential of the Senegalese team as potential contenders for the trophy.

It was a game with two African coaches, Senegal’s Cisse and Tanzania’s Emmanuel Amunike but at the end of proceedings, it was Cisse who took home the three points.

June 23: Namibian hearts broken by own goal

The Atlas Lions of Morocco could only count on an own goal to secure three points against Namibia on Sunday in their Group D fixture at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

When Keimuine hit the ball past his own goalie in the 89th minute, Moroccans celebrated but for a resolute Namibian side, it was a case of heartbreak on Day 1 of their return to the AFCON.

Two Group C matches are expected later as Senegal take on Tanzania and Algeria face off with Kenya.

Group C and D with their first☝️ matches ⚽️

June 22: Results from Day 2

Uganda vs. DR Congo 2 – 0

Nigeria vs. Burundi 1 – 0

Guinea vs. Madagascar 2 – 2

June 22: Uganda vs Democratic Republic of Congo

It’s over. Uganda scores two goals, earns three points and takes the top slot in Group A.

48’ Emmanuel Okwi doubles Uganda’s lead.

16’ Patrick Kaddu has given Uganda the lead in the 16th minute, scoring with a header from a corner kick.

The battle of the defences might decide this clash, as Uganda Mamelodi Sundown’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango and DRC’s defender Arthur Masuaku who plays for West Ham will be some of the stars to watch.

June 22: Nigeria vs Burundi

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times are facing tournament debutants Burundi.

Burundi will be hoping to upset the Nigerians led by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, and continue a fairytale that saw them qualify for AFCON for the first time.

Guinea vs Madagascar

At 20:00 hours GMT, Guinea will take on Madagascar, who are also featuring at Africa’s continental showpiece for the first time. All eyes will be on Liverpool’s star midfielder Naby Keita, who might play for the first time since he got injured in a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in May.

June 21: Upcoming matches

Tomorrow, DR Congo take on Uganda to complete matchday one in Group A, Egypt are tops now with three points and a goal.

Over in Group B, two-time champions, Nigeria take on Burundi and Guinea face debutants Madagascar.

Key facts and figures about Group B

June 21: Egypt win cagey opener

Hosts Egypt recorded a slim victory against Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicked off in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

The first half strike came on the 41st minute mark through Mahmoud Trezeguet after a series of attacking waves on the Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabweans had their goalie Edward Sibanda to thank for thwarting the initial Egyptian inroads even as the Brave Warriors also carved out moments of brilliance threatening the hosts during exchanges.

Top facts and figures about Group A