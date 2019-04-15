AFCON 2019: Six pools, four teams per pool

The draws of the 2019 edition of Africa’s most prestigious football competition are now known with old regional rivalry and revenge opportunities characterizing several polls.

Champions league cup holders Esperance comfortably picked their tickets alongside TP Mazembe, Sundowns and Wydad, setting up a teeth rattling semi finals.

Host nation Tanzania lost their opener against Nigeria in a 5-4 thriller as the competition promises it’s own fair share of excitement, we shall be speaking with a reporter in Dar el Salaam.