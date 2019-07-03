AFCON 2019: Major statistics, fun facts from group stage [Analysis]

At the end of the Group stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt; there is now all to play for with less permutations. Losers beyond the groups know their fate – simply a failure to reach the top prize.

The 12-day group match-ups produced lots to savour from. In all 36 matches were played across six groups. Sixteen teams made the next round as eight crashed out.

There were goals as expected, points were fought for, blunders committed, bragging rights secured (Kenya vs. Tanzania), upsets recorded (Madagascar vs. Nigeria) and giant fixtures (Algeria vs. Senegal).

Here are the totals in the area of wins / losses, draws, goals and points accrued.

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 26 out of 36 games

Draws = 10

Goals = 68

Points = 96

Africanews looks back at the crucial figures that shaped the groups, the results, goals points and qualifiers.

GROUP A

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 5

Draws = 1

Goals = 13

Points = 16

Qualified teams = Egypt, Uganda, DRC

GROUP B

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 5

Draws = 1

Goals = 11

Points = 16

Qualified teams = Madagascar, Nigeria, Guinea

GROUP C

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 6

Draws = 0

Goals = 16

Points = 18

Qualified teams = Algeria, Senegal

GROUP D

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 6

Draws = 0

Goals = 10

Points = 18

Qualified teams = Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa

GROUP E

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 2

Draws = 4

Goals = 10

Points = 14

Qualified teams = Mali, Tunisia

GROUP F

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 2

Draws = 4

Goals = 8

Points = 14

Qualified teams = Ghana, Cameroon, Benin