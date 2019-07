AFCON 2019 knockout: Mali vs. Ivory Coast, Ghana vs. Tunisia

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

Senegal vs. Benin

Nigeria vs. South Africa

Madagascar vs. Winner (Ghana vs. Tunisia)

Algeria vs. Winner (Mali vs. Ivory Coast)

Yet-to-be played games slated for June 8. Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez (first fixture), Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia (final fixture of round of 16.

June 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast, Ghana vs. Tunisia

Mali and Ivory Coast will play in an all West Africa fixture in Suez, whiles Ghana take on Tunisia in Ismailia.

Winners of the Suez fixture will book a quarter final clash with Algeria whiles winner in Ismailia faces Madagascar in the next game.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Mali are yet to record a loss having won two and drawn one in the group stages. Wins over Mauritania and Angola and a draw with Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast qualified to this stage winning two (Namibia, South Africa) and losing to Algeria.

It’s a battle of the first place finisher (Mali) and second-place finisher (Ivory Coast). Mali will be chasing their first AFCON trophy with Ivory Coast chasing their third.

Ghana vs. Tunisia

Ghana topped their group thanks to a final group F victory against Guinea-Bissau. They had drawn their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and goalless against Cameroon.

Tunisia placed second in Group E after three drawn games with Mali, Mauritania and Angola. They were the only north African country that failed to win a match in the group games.

Egypt, Morocco and Algeria won all their group fixtures without conceding in the process. Egypt has since been kicked out by South Africa and Morocco by Benin.

The Tunisians will look to being the second North African side after Algeria qualifies on Sunday evening with a 3 – 0 victory over Guinea.

So, we've only got 2⃣more sides left to be decided for the round of 8⃣…

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.

57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.

82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC

71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead

21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC

9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country's president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/2lAB8b7NEU — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST : Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo

July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo

July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo

July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria

July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria

July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo

July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez

July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

#AFCON2019 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: TEAMS IN KNOCKOUT

North Africa = 4 out of 4

Southern Africa = 2 out of 5

East Africa = 1 out of 4

West Africa = 7 out of 9

Central Africa = 2 out of 2#alefabarea of Madagascar surprise package beat Nigeria to top Group B

Up against #LesLeopards pic.twitter.com/ehXfHIQsLr — Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) July 4, 2019

#AFCON2019 STATS after end of Group Fixtures Total number of fixtures = 36 games / 12 match days

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 26

Draws = 10

Goals = 68

Points = 96#TotalAFCON2019 #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/wAvaAepLXn — Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) July 3, 2019