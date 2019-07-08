AfCFTA deal is ‘a dream come true’- AU

The African Union has described the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement as historic.

At the launch of the deal in Niger Sunday, President of the Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat says it is ‘a dream come true’.

“A dream, an old dream is coming true, since the inaugural summit of the Organization of African Unity in May 1963, the African Continental Free Trade Area that we are launching today is one of the most emblematic projects on the African Agenda, the founding fathers will certainly be proud of it”, Mahamat said.

Africa’s economic powerhouse Nigeria, along with Benin signed the free trade agreement on Sunday, bringing the number of signatories to 54 out of 55 countries.

The African Union also announced it has so far recorded 27 ratifications.

AFP