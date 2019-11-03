Home | News | General | Activist emerges first Nigerian for UK leaders programme

<!– –>

<!– –>

– Nigerians are making the country proud on a daily basis

– An activist, Samson Itodo, has been selected as the first Nigerian to attend the International Leaders Programme in the UK

– Itodo is the convener of the popular Not Too Young To Run movement

Nigerian activist, Samson Itodo has been selected for annual International Leaders Programme (ILP) in the United Kingdom.

This is the first time a Nigerian will be selected for the programme since it’s commencement.

The programme which is the brainchild of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, is in line with the country’s vision of promoting civic leadership and building a global community of leaders.

It is targeted at emerging leaders who are transforming their societies through social entrepreneurship, political leadership, technology, civic activism, music and arts, journalism etc.

Launched in March 2013, the ILP is designed to create and develop lasting relationships with future leaders who have an impact on the UK’s global interests.

Itodo will join 17 other leaders from around the world for the program in London. In addition to the general programme, each participant is offered an option of a bespoke two personalized program to facilitate professional development, networking and leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Itodo is the executive director of YIAGA AFRICA and convener of the popular Not Too Young To Run movement.

In 2018, he was appointed by the Gates Foundation as a Goal keeper and honoured by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Washington DC as a Rising Democracy leader in Africa.

He is the recipient of The Future Africa Award Young Person of the Year 2018 award and the Leadership Newspaper 2018 Outstanding Young Person of the Year award.

Recently, he became a fellow of the prestigious Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership programme.

Two months ago, a Nigerian, Onyinyechi Iwuoha, an associate in ǼLEX’s Banking and Finance Practice Group, was selected for the International Lawyers for Africa (ILFA) flagship secondment programme.

Under the programme, the Nigerian lawyer will be working with the Latham & Watkins (London) from September to December 2019.

Onyinyechi, a promising lawyer and outstanding associate was recently ranked by International Financial Law Review 1000.

Legit.ng wins most people friendly online platform award | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –>