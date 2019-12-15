A second black beauty crowned global beauty as Miss Jamaica wins the 2019 Miss World title

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh had a bit of an out of body experience when they called her name as the winner of Miss World 2019.

“I was shocked,” said Miss Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh who was crowned Miss World 2019 on Saturday at a ceremony in London, ahead of her French and Indian competitors.

“To this little girl from St Thomas, Jamaica, and to all the girls around the world: believe in yourself. Know that you deserve and are able to realize your dreams. This crown is not mine, but yours. You have a GOAL,” the winner tweeted.

Toni-Ann Singh, a 23-year-old psychology student, won the final of the competition in front of Frenchwoman Ophély Mézino and Indian Suman Rao. She was crowned by the previous winner, the Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

“I had to take a moment to say ‘They said Jamaica. They said Jamaica. So that means you and that means get out there.’ But it was just so surreal. I had to really pull from within to get it back together because how crazy is that?”

Singh joined women from 130 countries in late November for the final stages of the Miss World competition in the British capital and she said the month-long experience taught her that women are stronger together.

“You realize that even though we’re so strong and we’re representing our different countries, we also need each other. We also need help and support and love. And you really realize that when you’re actually here. And it was a beautiful thing to realize. Like my eyelashes – India put them on for me. And usually Trinidad would put them on for me. You know, I mean, we keep each other together.”

The continental winners were Miss Caribbean (Miss Guyana – Joylyn Conway), Miss Americas (Miss Brazil – Elis Miele Coelho), Miss Europe (Miss France- Ophely Mezino), Miss Asia (Miss India – Suman Rao), Miss Africa (Miss Nigeria – Nyekachi Douglas) and Miss Oceania (Miss Cook Islands Tajiya Eikura Sahay).

This is the fourth time a Jamaican woman has won the title.