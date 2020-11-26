A Legend devoted to his sport

Maradona died on Wednesday 25 November

The Argentinian legend had been working closely with FIFA since 2017

Joined the FIFA Legends programme and took part in a number of events

“To bring football back to FIFA and FIFA back to football.” That was one of the pledges Gianni Infantino made during his campaign to win election as FIFA President. He fulfilled that pledge at the start of his term of office in 2016, setting up the FIFA Legends programme.

In their capacity as footballing legends who have made an indelible mark on the history of the game, a number of former players and coaches – both male and female – joined the movement with the idea of making their voices heard, utilising their profiles and bringing their skills to bear in support of the tournaments and events organised by FIFA.

Chief among these great names of the game was Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday 25 November, leaving the world in mourning.

In January 2017, the Argentinian wizard attended The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 to present the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award. “It’s like a dream for me,” said Maradona before the ceremony. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I’m going to savour it.” Admitting to being “a little bit nervous” about walking on to the stage, he added: “It’s strange because I never felt so tense before a final or a semi-final.”

The legendary No.10 enjoyed a very special moment before the ceremony as he was reunited with the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy, which he had lifted into the air at Mexico 1986.