8 billion dollars to fight covid-19 [Business Africa]

They decided this week to mobilize 8 billion US dollars, dedicated to the research of a treatment to overcome the disease. The amount will come from several sources of funding including equity, loans and donations.

Algeria rejects International Monetary Fund assistance despite current financial crisis.

Algeria has ruled out indebtedness to financial institutions such as the IMF despite a financial crisis in the country, caused by the fall in oil prices.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune prefers “to borrow from citizens rather than international institutions”.