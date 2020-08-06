6 Ghanaian Artistes Who Can Make Any Song A Hit When They Are Featured By Other Artistes .

Making a hit song is a very difficult task. It’s even more difficult when an artiste gets the hit song and he’s not able to sustain it in subsequent releases. However, there are some artistes in Ghana who seem to have hit songs embedded in their DNAs.

These artistes, who are all males, have a distinctive voice and a catchy chorus they bring to a song that make it a hit no matter what. We are going to shed light on six of these artistes who help other Ghanaian musicians soar whenever they feature them.

Sarkodie definitely saw the potential of King Promise when their paths crossed for the first time, after which he helped him gain prominence. The clean-shaven artiste has risen to become one of the biggest artistes in Ghana although he burst onto the scene relatively not too long ago. Born Gregory Bortey Newman, the singer has won a huge fanbase with his great vocal abilities and his unforgettable big sneakers which he has incorporated into his branding.

He has a lot of hit songs to his name and is one of the most featured artistes presently. The singer who is currently 23-year-old attended De Kings Academy for his childhood education in Ghana. He later proceeded to Nungua Senior High School for his secondary school education. All songs that he has been featured on have been hits, with Sarkodie’s ‘Anadwo’, and ‘Can’t Let You Go’ are just a few examples.

KiDi is arguably the biggest artiste Lynx Entertainment boss Richie Mensah has ever managed. He’s currently one of the most sought after artistes of his generation and a master of hit songs despite coming onto the scene not too long ago. He did a good job on Captain Planet’s ‘I Miss You Die’ song. In fact, he’s the reason why I love that particular song. He also made Samini, Stonebwoy, and Obibini’s songs a massive hit. He currently has the biggest song making waves all over the country and beyond dubbed ‘Cheese.’ KiDi is in a class of his own, no two ways about that. KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena became the 4th winner of the MNT Hitmaker reality show in 2015. He beat CJ, Gunshot, Abena, and Yaw to walk home with a GH¢100,000.00 recording deal. He signed to Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment record label after the competition.

Although Akwaboah Jnr himself has not found his feet in the music industry, he’s no doubt a hitmaker when he’s featured by other artistes. His smooth silky voice is admired by his own colleagues no wonder they love to feature him frequently. Remember he’s also a good songwriter who wrote the award-winning ‘Daa Ke Daa’ for Becca and ‘Ayeyi Ndwom’ for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

Definitely you don’t expect this list to be complete without the ‘Rockstar’ Kuame Eugene making it. Eugene and his label mate KiDi are the most featured artistes in recent times and we think you know why. Just like KiDi, Kuame Eugene has a unique formula he brings to every song he’s featured on. He has been able to single-handedly make songs he’s featured on a massive jam. Kuame Eugene is also a product of MTN Hitmaker who was a contestant in season 5 in 2016, where he finished third overall. He was signed shortly afterward to Lynx Entertainment and has gone on to release several hit singles.

Mugeez is one half of R2Bees- one of the most commercially successful music duo of all time in Ghana. He’s such a great talent who often escapes the radar as he himself prefers to live a low-profile. Mugeez’s real name is Rashid Abdul Mugeez. He is an award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter. Ghanaian artistes know his quality so it comes as no surprise he’s featured dominantly in most hit songs produced in Ghana.

Without any shred of doubt, Kelvyn Boy is one of the hottest music commodities we have presently. His ability to turn an otherwise ordinary song into a monster hit has made him one of the most featured artistes in Ghana. His rise has unfortunately coincided with his spat with former mentor, Stonebwoy but that has done little to take away his shine. He’s simply in a different league now.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com

