5 Benefits Akwaboah Is Getting At New Record Label OB Empire After Dumping SarkCess

One of the trending news on the internet today is the departure of Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr aka Akwaboah from SarkCess to new record label, OB Empire.

The silky voice singer has hinted on Hitz FM that the official announcement of his exit from Sarkodie’s owned SarkCess music will be made public.

Meanwhile let’s take a look at what comes with his mouthwatering deal at his new record label, OB Empire.

He’s getting a beautiful house. He’s a getting a Honda Accord. Travelling opportunities each month. Renowned cinematographer, Clarence Peters from Nigeria will work on most of his visuals. An undisclosed amount of money.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com