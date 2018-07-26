5 African Designers to Look Out For

African fashion has progressed by leaps and bounds in recent years. African fashion designers have now entered the international scene making big names for themselves. They are getting recognized for their talents and bringing in new fashion statements. For instance, some of them are adept at infusing Western and African culture together with their work, something that is adored by many.

The Top 5 African Designers Making the Right Statement

Here are the top 5 African artists you should keep your eyes on!

AAKS

If you want some trendy bags to complete your looks, then check out the handbag collection of Akosua Afriyie-Kumi. The native of Ghana creates the bags out of raffia and leather which are organically sourced. The raw materials are produced by village weavers from Bolgatanga, Ghana and the bags have a unique charm of originality.

You can find AAKS collections in major outlets such as Reformation, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.

William Okpo

Darlene and Lizzie Okpo bring the William collection dedicated to their father. The sisters born in Bronx have innovatively combined their parent’s fashion style with modern American fashion creating a new line of wonderful attires.

You will find less use of bold colors but more of functionality and comfort in the products. Even Solange had featured in wearing the sister’s creations. You can purchase William line from their flagship outlet in Manhattan downtown.

Suakoko Betty

Charlene Dunbar heads the fashion range Suakoko Betty named after the hometown of her father in Liberia. She flawlessly creates everyday wear with bright colors which you can carry off anywhere.

She tries to integrate African culture and identity in her fashion line crafting them with modern prints. She loves the fact that African fashion gives her a feel of home every time!

You can get a sense of identity and pride by putting on her creations which carry the flavor of Africa.

Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah has created a name making swimwear which sport bold colors which gives a new meaning to her fashion line.

The swimwear collection has awesome symmetry, bright patterns and perfect symmetry which suits all body types. Africa’s symbols and stories provide inspiration to the Nigerian born designer who feels the aesthetic of their brand is to provide a slight edge when going for patterns and cuts that wrap the female figure.

Demestik

Reuben Reuel heads the Demestik fashion line and makes use of Holland wax cotton and Ankara which brings out the Western charm in an African design. The peplum tops and pencil skirts made by him are splattered with vibrant colors and charming patterns.

We have even seen Beyonce wearing his creations in her Instagram several times!

Which of these African designers have you heard of before? How do you think is the African fashion industry changing in the recent years? Let us know in the comments below!