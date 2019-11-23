24 killed in a landslide in Kenya

At least 24 people have been reported dead due to a landslide in eastern Kenya. The residents in West pokot were swept way by the landslide following heavy rains Friday evening in the region.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said 12 bodies, including seven children, have been recovered so far and that search efforts are continuing, reports The Daily Nation

Rescue operations have been halted because most bridges have been swept and it is still raining heavily according to West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello. Adding that, many people could be trapped in in Pokot South and Pokot Central says The standard

Seven people of the same family were buried alive.

“Seven people of the same family were buried alive in Nyarkulian area, Pokot South and 24 were buried alive in Muino area, Pokot Central sub county,” said Okello.

24 killed in West Pokot landslide: Landslide hit Nyarkulian and Parua villages. Rescue operation hampered by heavy rains.

Many other people reported missing.#CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/WpEi4isMx9 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 23, 2019

UPDATE: 24 people feared dead following massive landslides caused by heavy downpour in West Pokot County. The affected villages are Nyarkulian, Muino and Parua. #NTVAtOne Loise_Wangui pic.twitter.com/7h2ZB2rI0X — NTV Kenya (ntvkenya) November 23, 2019

Picture courtesy