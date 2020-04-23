$21,000 Palaver featuring Pete Edochie, Interview gone wrong | Funny Tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

After all these he’ll round up with something like “the lion knows that it is the King of the jungle but it also knows that it should never get in the way of an elephant”. Church agbasa 😂😂 — Your Girlfriend’s Fantasy 💗 (@Endowed_Cheedon) April 23, 2020

LOL! Just make sure Pete Edochie doesn’t see this

2.

“It’s just 21k USD, let the boy follow his dreams of being a musician” The boy: pic.twitter.com/0fMuKQobT9 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) April 22, 2020

Be there…until you see an EP.

3.

My father once gave me a boiled egg for coming first in class. I was 16. — Atulegwu, Esq. (@Atulegwu_) April 22, 2020

And you don’t have a farm at this time? Huh!

4.

People that went to special centers to pass WAEC too are talking about 21k usd — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 23, 2020

Is it your Special Centre?

5.

Beating is discipline until it’s a sars officer. Plis and plis. — karen with a hard R. (@uhammiri) April 22, 2020

So long it’s not at gun point.

6.

That boy inherited his mother’s brain sha, because I don’t know why she was making video. — Girl de Maupassant (@somiscellany) April 22, 2020

So that we can talk about it.

7.

Pete Edochie probably flogs like “Do you know why I am flogging you? Because the child that says his father will not sleep *tawai* he too *tawai* shall not *tawai* sleep” “Daddy please” “The cocoyam *tawai* does not *tawai* grow *tawai* without the permission *tawai* of his…” — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) April 23, 2020

And then walks away hitting the walking stick on the floor intermittently

8.

Being asked why I didn’t make a first class. I asked the interviewer if she made a first class. She got angry and asked me to leave. Looking back now, it was a bullet dodged. And the company is a popular one btw. https://t.co/aB7DHRAOPS — Sam Oluwatobi (@oluwatobi_sam) April 22, 2020

Uncle Sam, be frank. Did you get a job after this episode?

9.

The only thing I’m not accepting is the return. — Beautiful Black Child🖋 (@B_BlackChild) April 23, 2020

Same Here Sinzu

10.

They should just declare 2020 as holiday #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/SPDgXK9dyU — L I F E (@SucezfuLife) April 23, 2020

So you can continue to sleep. My friend, will you…?