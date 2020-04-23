You are here
$21,000 Palaver featuring Pete Edochie, Interview gone wrong | Funny Tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Village Reporter ,

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

LOL! Just make sure Pete Edochie doesn’t see this

2.

Be there…until you see an EP.

3.

And you don’t have a farm at this time? Huh!

4.

Is it your Special Centre?

5.

So long it’s not at gun point.

6.

So that we can talk about it.

7.

And then walks away hitting the walking stick on the floor intermittently

8.

Uncle Sam, be frank. Did you get a job after this episode?

9.

Same Here Sinzu

10.

So you can continue to sleep. My friend, will you…?

