2021 GRAMMYs: Complete Nominees List

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards are right around the corner, airing Sunday, Jan. 31, on CBS, but the nominations are here now!

Find out who is nominated in each of the 83 categories in the full nominees list below.

1. Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

BLACK PARADE

Beyoncé

Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Black Pumas

Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer

Doja Cat

Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

Dua Lipa

Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Post Malone

Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

CHILOMBO

Jhené Aiko

Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Black Pumas

Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer

Coldplay

Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

HAIM

Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

Dua Lipa

Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Post Malone

Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK PARADE

Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

4. Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

INGRID ANDRESS

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

CHIKA

NOAH CYRUS

D SMOKE

DOJA CAT

KAYTRANADA

MEGAN THEE STALLION

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

YUMMY

Justin Bieber

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

UN DIA (ONE DAY)

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

BTS

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

BLUE UMBRELLA

(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr. AMERICAN STANDARD

James Taylor

James Taylor UNFOLLOW THE RULES

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright JUDY

Renée Zellweger

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

CHANGES

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga FUTURE NOSTALGIA

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa FINE LINE

Harry Styles

Harry Styles FOLKLORE

Taylor Swift

9. Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

ON MY MIND

Diplo & SIDEPIECE

Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Jayda G

Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

KICK I

Arca

Arca PLANET’S MAD

Baauer

Baauer ENERGY

Disclosure

Disclosure BUBBA

Kaytranada

Kaytranada GOOD FAITH

Madeon

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

AXIOM

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah CHRONOLOGY OF A DREAM: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste TAKE THE STAIRS

Black Violin

Black Violin AMERICANA

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Snarky Puppy

12. Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

SHAMEIKA

Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple NOT

Big Thief

Big Thief KYOTO

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers THE STEPS

HAIM

HAIM STAY HIGH

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard DAYLIGHT

Grace Potter

13. Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

BUM-RUSH

Body Count

Body Count UNDERNEATH

Code Orange

Code Orange THE IN-BETWEEN

In This Moment

In This Moment BLOODMONEY

Poppy

Poppy EXECUTIONER’S TAX (SWING OF THE AXE) – LIVE

Power Trip

14. Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

KYOTO

Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

15. Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

A HERO’S DEATH

Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. KIWANUKA

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka DAYLIGHT

Grace Potter

Grace Potter SOUND & FURY

Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson THE NEW ABNORMAL

The Strokes

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS

Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple HYPERSPACE

Beck

Beck PUNISHER

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers JAIME

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard THE SLOW RUSH

Tame Impala

17. Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LIGHTNING & THUNDER

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend BLACK PARADE

Beyoncé

Beyoncé ALL I NEED

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign GOAT HEAD

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard SEE ME

Emily King

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

SIT ON DOWN

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor WONDER WHAT SHE THINKS OF ME

Chloe X Halle

Chloe X Halle LET ME GO

Mykal Kilgore

Mykal Kilgore ANYTHING FOR YOU

Ledisi

Ledisi DISTANCE

Yebba

19. Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BETTER THAN I IMAGINE

Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

CHILOMBO

Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko UNGODLY HOUR

Chloe X Halle

Chloe X Halle FREE NATIONALS

Free Nationals

Free Nationals F*** YO FEELINGS

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper IT IS WHAT IT IS

Thundercat

21. Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

HAPPY 2 BE HERE

Ant Clemons

Ant Clemons TAKE TIME

Giveon

Giveon TO FEEL LOVE/D

Luke James

Luke James BIGGER LOVE

John Legend

John Legend ALL RISE

Gregory Porter

22. Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

DEEP REVERENCE

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle BOP

DaBaby

DaBaby WHAT’S POPPIN

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lil Baby

Lil Baby SAVAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé DIOR

Pop Smoke

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

ROCKSTAR

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER

Drake Featuring Lil Durk

Drake Featuring Lil Durk LOCKDOWN

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak THE BOX

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only..

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

25. Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

BLACK HABITS

D SMOKE

D SMOKE ALFREDO

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist A WRITTEN TESTIMONY

Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica KING’S DISEASE

Nas

Nas THE ALLEGORY

Royce Da 5’9″

26. Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

Stick That In Your Country Song

Eric Church

Eric Church WHO YOU THOUGHT I WAS

Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark WHEN MY AMY PRAYS

Vince Gill

Vince Gill BLACK LIKE ME

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton BLUEBIRD

Miranda Lambert

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

ALL NIGHT

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne 10,000 HOURS

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber OCEAN

Lady A

Lady A SUGAR COAT

Little Big Town

Little Big Town SOME PEOPLE DO

Old Dominion

28. Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUEBIRD

Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert) THE BONES

Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris) CROWDED TABLE

Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) MORE HEARTS THAN MINE

Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress) SOME PEOPLE DO

29. Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

LADY LIKE

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress YOUR LIFE IS A RECORD

Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark WILDCARD

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert NIGHTFALL

Little Big Town

Little Big Town NEVER WILL

Ashley McBryde

30. Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

SONGS FROM THE BARDO

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith PERIPHERY

Priya Darshini

Priya Darshini FORM//LESS

Superposition

Superposition MORE GUITAR STORIES

Jim “Kimo” West

Jim “Kimo” West MEDITATIONS

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

GUINEVERE

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

Track from: Axiom

Regina Carter, soloist

Regina Carter, soloist Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa) CELIA

Gerald Clayton, soloist

Chick Corea, soloist

Chick Corea, soloist Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade) MOE HONK

Joshua Redman, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

ONA

Thana Alexa

Thana Alexa SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES

Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez MODERN ANCESTORS

Carmen Lundy

Carmen Lundy HOLY ROOM: LIVE AT ALTE OPER

Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band WHAT’S THE HURRY

Kenny Washington

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

ON THE TENDER SPOT OF EVERY CALLOUSED MOMENT

Ambrose Akinmusire

Ambrose Akinmusire WAITING GAME

Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science HAPPENING: LIVE AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD

Gerald Clayton

Gerald Clayton TRILOGY 2

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade ROUNDAGAIN

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

DIALOGUES ON RACE

Gregg August

Gregg August MONK’ESTRA PLAYS JOHN BEASLEY

John Beasley

John Beasley THE INTANGIBLE BETWEEN

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band SONGS YOU LIKE A LOT

John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band DATA LORDS

Maria Schneider Orchestra

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

TRADICIONES

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra FOUR QUESTIONS

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra CITY OF DREAMS

Chico Pinheiro

Chico Pinheiro VIENTO Y TIEMPO – LIVE AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola TRANE’S DELIGHT

Poncho Sanchez

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

WONDERFUL IS YOUR NAME

Melvin Crispell III

Melvin Crispell III RELEASE (LIVE)

Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter COME TOGETHER

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters WON’T LET GO

Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter MOVIN’ ON

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.

THE BLESSING (LIVE)

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters SUNDAY MORNING

Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters HOLY WATER

We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters FAMOUS FOR (I BELIEVE)

Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters THERE WAS JESUS

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

2ECOND WIND: READY

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Anthony Brown & group therAPy MY TRIBUTE

Myron Butler

Myron Butler CHOIRMASTER

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PJ

PJ Morton

PJ Morton KIERRA

Kierra Sheard

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

RUN TO THE FATHER

Cody Carnes

Cody Carnes ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS

Hillsong Young & Free

Hillsong Young & Free HOLY WATER

We The Kingdom

We The Kingdom CITIZEN OF HEAVEN

Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells JESUS IS KING

Kanye West

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

BEAUTIFUL DAY

Mark Bishop

Mark Bishop 20/20

The Crabb Family

The Crabb Family WHAT CHRISTMAS REALLY MEANS

The Erwins

The Erwins CELEBRATING FISK! (THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM)

Fisk Jubilee Singers

Fisk Jubilee Singers SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

41. Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop or urban recordings.

YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny POR PRIMERA VEZ

Camilo

Camilo MESA PARA DOS

Kany García

Kany García PAUSA

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin 3:33

Debi Nova

42. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

AURA

Bajofondo

Bajofondo MONSTRUO

Cami

Cami SOBREVOLANDO

Cultura Profética

Cultura Profética LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO

Fito Paez

Fito Paez MISS COLOMBIA

Lido Pimienta

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

HECHO EN MÉXICO

Alejandro Fernández

Alejandro Fernández LA SERENATA

Lupita Infante

Lupita Infante UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade BAILANDO SONES Y HUAPANGOS CON MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO DE JOSE HERNANDEZ

Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez AYAYAY!

Christian Nodal

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

MI TUMBAO

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” INFINITO

Edwin Bonilla

Edwin Bonilla SIGO CANTANDO AL AMOR (DELUXE)

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis 40

Grupo Niche

Grupo Niche MEMORIAS DE NAVIDAD

Víctor Manuelle

45. Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

COLORS

Black Pumas

Black Pumas DEEP IN LOVE

Bonny Light Horseman

Bonny Light Horseman SHORT AND SWEET

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard I’LL BE GONE

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples I REMEMBER EVERYTHING

John Prine

46. Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

CABIN

Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters) CEILING TO THE FLOOR

Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull) HOMETOWN

Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz) I REMEMBER EVERYTHING

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) MAN WITHOUT A SOUL

47. Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

OLD FLOWERS

Courtney Marie Andrews

Courtney Marie Andrews TERMS OF SURRENDER

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger WORLD ON THE GROUND

Sarah Jarosz

Sarah Jarosz EL DORADO

Marcus King

Marcus King GOOD SOULS BETTER ANGELS

Lucinda Williams

48. Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

MAN ON FIRE

Danny Barnes

Danny Barnes TO LIVE IN TWO WORLDS, VOL. 1

Thomm Jutz

Thomm Jutz NORTH CAROLINA SONGBOOK

Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers HOME

Billy Strings

Billy Strings THE JOHN HARTFORD FIDDLE TUNE PROJECT, VOL. 1

Various Artists

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

ALL MY DUES ARE PAID

Frank Bey

Frank Bey YOU MAKE ME FEEL

Don Bryant

Don Bryant THAT’S WHAT I HEARD

Robert Cray Band

Robert Cray Band CYPRESS GROVE

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes RAWER THAN RAW

Bobby Rush

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?

Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito LIVE AT THE PARAMOUNT

Ruthie Foster Big Band

Ruthie Foster Big Band THE JUICE

G. Love

G. Love BLACKBIRDS

Bettye LaVette

Bettye LaVette UP AND ROLLING

North Mississippi Allstars

51. Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

Bonny Light Horseman

Bonny Light Horseman THANKS FOR THE DANCE

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen SONG FOR OUR DAUGHTER

Laura Marling

Laura Marling SATURN RETURN

The Secret Sisters

The Secret Sisters ALL THE GOOD TIMES

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

MY RELATIVES “NIKSO KOWAIKS”

Black Lodge Singers

Black Lodge Singers CAMERON DUPUY AND THE CAJUN TROUBADOURS

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours LOVELY SUNRISE

Nā Wai ʽEhā

Nā Wai ʽEhā ATMOSPHERE

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

New Orleans Nightcrawlers A TRIBUTE TO AL BERARD

Sweet Cecilia

53. Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

UPSIDE DOWN 2020

Buju Banton

Buju Banton HIGHER PLACE

Skip Marley

Skip Marley IT ALL COMES BACK TO LOVE

Maxi Priest

Maxi Priest GOT TO BE TOUGH

Toots & The Maytals

Toots & The Maytals ONE WORLD

The Wailers

54. Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

FU CHRONICLES

Antibalas

Antibalas TWICE AS TALL

Burna Boy

Burna Boy AGORA

Bebel Gilberto

Bebel Gilberto LOVE LETTERS

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar AMADJAR

Tinariwen

55. Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

ALL THE LADIES

Joanie Leeds

Joanie Leeds BE A PAIN: AN ALBUM FOR YOUNG (AND OLD) LEADERS

Alastair Moock And Friends

Alastair Moock And Friends I’M AN OPTIMIST

Dog On Fleas

Dog On Fleas SONGS FOR SINGIN’

The Okee Dokee Brothers

The Okee Dokee Brothers WILD LIFE

Justin Roberts

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

ACID FOR THE CHILDREN: A MEMOIR

Flea

Flea ALEX TREBEK – THE ANSWER IS…

Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow CATCH AND KILL

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow CHARLOTTE’S WEB (E.B. WHITE)

Meryl Streep (& Full cast)

57. Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

BLACK MITZVAH

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish I LOVE EVERYTHING

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt THE PALE TOURIST

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan PAPER TIGER

Bill Burr

Bill Burr 23 HOURS TO KILL

Jerry Seinfeld

58. Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AMÉLIE

Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)

Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast) AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY

David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast) JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast) THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast) SOFT POWER

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) FROZEN 2

(Various Artists)

(Various Artists) JOJO RABBIT

(Various Artists)

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AD ASTRA

Max Richter, composer

Max Richter, composer BECOMING

Kamasi Washington, composer

Kamasi Washington, composer JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer 1917

Thomas Newman, composer

Thomas Newman, composer STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

John Williams, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BEAUTIFUL GHOSTS [FROM CATS]

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) CARRIED ME WITH YOU [FROM ONWARD]

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) INTO THE UNKNOWN [FROM FROZEN 2]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA) NO TIME TO DIE [FROM NO TIME TO DIE]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) STAND UP [FROM HARRIET]

62. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BABY JACK

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra) BE WATER II

Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands) PLUMFIELD

Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat) SPUTNIK

Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider) STRATA

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BATHROOM DANCE

Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir) DONNA LEE

John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley) HONEYMOONERS

Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows) LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING

Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea) URANUS: THE MAGICIAN

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ASAS FECHADAS

John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole) DESERT SONG

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje) FROM THIS PLACE

Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello) HE WON’T HOLD YOU

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody) SLOW BURN

65. Best Recording Package

EVERYDAY LIFE

Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay) FUNERAL

Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne) HEALER

Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove) ON CIRCLES

Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian) VOLS. 11 & 12

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

FLAMING PIE (COLLECTOR’S EDITION)

Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney) GIANTS STADIUM 1987, 1989, 1991

Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead) MODE

Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode) ODE TO JOY

Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) THE STORY OF GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL

67. Best Album Notes

AT THE MINSTREL SHOW: MINSTREL ROUTINES FROM THE STUDIO, 1894-1926

Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists) THE BAKERSFIELD SOUND: COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL OF THE WEST, 1940-1974

Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists) DEAD MAN’S POP

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) THE MISSING LINK: HOW GUS HAENSCHEN GOT US FROM JOPLIN TO JAZZ AND SHAPED THE MUSIC BUSINESS

Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists) OUT OF A CLEAR BLUE SKY

68. Best Historical Album

CELEBRATED, 1895-1896

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette) HITTIN’ THE RAMP: THE EARLY YEARS (1936 – 1943)

Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole) IT’S SUCH A GOOD FEELING: THE BEST OF MISTER ROGERS

Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers) 1999 SUPER DELUXE EDITION

Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince) SOUVENIR

Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark) THROW DOWN YOUR HEART: THE COMPLETE AFRICA SESSIONS

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

BLACK HOLE RAINBOW

Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian) EXPECTATIONS

Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt) HYPERSPACE

Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) JAIME

Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard) 25 TRIPS

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical​

JACK ANTONOFF

• August (Taylor Swift) (T)

• Gaslighter (The Chicks) (A)

• Holy Terrain (FKA Twigs Featuring Future) (T)

• Mirrorball (Taylor Swift) (T)

• This Is Me Trying (Taylor Swift) (T)

• Together (Sia) (S)

DAN AUERBACH

• Cypress Grove (Jimmy “Duck” Holmes) (A)

• El Dorado (Marcus King) (A)

• Is Thomas Callaway (CeeLo Green) (A)

• Singing For My Supper (Early James) (A)

• Solid Gold Sounds (Kendell Marvel) (A)

• Years (John Anderson) (A

• Backbone (Kaleo) (S)

• The Balladeer (Lori McKenna) (A)

• Boneshaker (Airbourne) (A)

• Down Home Christmas (Oak Ridge Boys) (A)

• The Highwomen (The Highwomen) (A)

• I Remember Everything (John Prine) (S)

• Reunions (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (A)

• The Spark (William Prince) (S)

• You’re Still The One (Teddy Swims) (S)

FLYING LOTUS

• It Is What It Is (Thundercat) (A)

ANDREW WATT

• Break My Heart (Dua Lipa) (T)

• Me And My Guitar (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)

• Midnight Sky (Miley Cyrus) (S)

• Old Me (5 Seconds Of Summer) (T)

• Ordinary Man (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John) (T)

• Take What You Want (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott) (T)

• Under The Graveyard (Ozzy Osbourne) (T)

71. Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

DO YOU EVER (RAC MIX)

RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

RAC, remixer (Phil Good) IMAGINARY FRIENDS (MORGAN PAGE REMIX)

Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5) PRAYING FOR YOU (LOUIE VEGA MAIN REMIX)

Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.) ROSES (IMANBEK REMIX)

Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) YOUNG & ALIVE (BAZZI VS. HAYWYRE REMIX)

Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best Immersive Audio Album Craft Committee was unable to meet. The judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members. The nominations for the 63rd GRAMMYs will be announced next year in addition to (and separately from) the 64th GRAMMY nominations in the category

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUA

Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus) GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS

David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus) HYNES: FIELDS

Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion) IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 13, ‘BABI YAR’

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

• Blessed Art Thou Among Women (Peter Jermihov, Katya Lukianov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)

• Dvořák: Symphony No. 9; Copland: Billy The Kid (Gianandrea Noseda & National Symphony Orchestra)

• Glass: The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Joseph Li, Nicholas Nestorak, Madison Leonard, Jonas Hacker, Ben Edquist, Matthew Adam Fleisher & Wolf Trap Opera)

• Kahane: Emergency Shelter Intake Form (Alicia Hall Moran, Gabriel Kahane, Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

• Kastalsky: Requiem (Leonard Slatkin, Steven Fox, Benedict Sheehan, Charles Bruffy, Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, The Saint Tikhon Choir, Kansas City Chorale & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s)

• Massenet: Thaïs (Andrew Davis, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Erin Wall, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Smyth: The Prison (Sarah Brailey, Dashon Burton, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra)

• Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood (Julian Wachner, Matt Haimovitz & Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

DAVID FROST

• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 (Jonathan Biss)

• Gershwin: Porgy And Bess (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Gluck: Orphée & Eurydice (Harry Bicket, Dmitry Korchak, Andriana Chuchman, Lauren Snouffer, Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus)

• Holst: The Planets; The Perfect Fool (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Muhly: Marnie (Robert Spano, Isabel Leonard, Christopher Maltman, Denyce Graves, Iestyn Davies, Janis Kelly, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Schubert: Piano Sonatas, D. 845, D. 894, D. 958, D. 960 (Shai Wosner)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ (Riccardo Muti, Alexey Tikhomirov, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus)

JESSE LEWIS

• Gunn: The Ascendant (Roomful Of Teeth)

• Harrison, M.: Just Constellations (Roomful Of Teeth)

• Her Own Wings (Willamette Valley Chamber Music Festival)

• Hynes: Fields (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

• Lang, D.: Love Fail (Beth Willer & Lorelei Ensemble)

• Mazzoli: Proving Up (Christopher Rountree, Opera Omaha & International Contemporary Ensemble)

• Sharlat: Spare The Rod! (NOW Ensemble)

• Soul House (Hub New Music)

• Wherein Lies The Good (The Westerlies)

DMITRIY LIPAY

• Adams, J.: Must The Devil Have All The Good Tunes? (Yuja Wang, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

• Cipullo: The Parting (Alastair Willis, Laura Strickling, Catherine Cook, Michael Mayes & Music Of Remembrance)

• Ives: Complete Symphonies (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

• LA Phil 100 – The Los Angeles Philharmonic Centennial Birthday Gala (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

• Langgaard: Prelude To Antichrist; Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (Thomas Dausgaard & Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

• Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 & Symphony No. 2, ‘The Four Temperaments’ (Thomas Dausgaard & Seattle Symphony)

ELAINE MARTONE

• Bound For The Promised Land (Robert M. Franklin, Steven Darsey, Jessye Norman & Taylor Branch)

• Dawn (Shachar Israel)

• Gandolfi, Prior & Oliverio: Orchestral Works (Robert Spano & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

• Singing In The Dead Of Night (Eighth Blackbird)

• Whitacre: The Sacred Veil (Eric Whitacre, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

ASPECTS OF AMERICA – PULITZER EDITION

Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony) CONCURRENCE

Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra) COPLAND: SYMPHONY NO. 3

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) LUTOSłAWSKI: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 3

76. Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

DELLO JOIO: THE TRIAL AT ROUEN

Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus) FLOYD, C.: PRINCE OF PLAYERS

William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus) GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS

David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) HANDEL: AGRIPPINA

Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro) ZEMLINSKY: DER ZWERG

77. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

CARTHAGE

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUAH

JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) KASTALSKY: REQUIEM

Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir) MORAVEC: SANCTUARY ROAD

Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus) ONCE UPON A TIME

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CONTEMPORARY VOICES

Pacifica Quartet

Pacifica Quartet HEALING MODES

Brooklyn Rider

Brooklyn Rider HEARNE, T.: PLACE

Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra HYNES: FIELDS

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion THE SCHUMANN QUARTETS

Dover Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

ADÈS: CONCERTO FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA

Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) BEETHOVEN: COMPLETE PIANO SONATAS

Igor Levit

Igor Levit BOHEMIAN TALES

Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks) DESTINATION RACHMANINOV – ARRIVAL

Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) THEOFANIDIS: CONCERTO FOR VIOLA AND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

AMERICAN COMPOSERS AT PLAY – WILLIAM BOLCOM, RICKY IAN GORDON, LORI LAITMAN, JOHN MUSTO

Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux) CLAIRIÈRES – SONGS BY LILI & NADIA BOULANGER

Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist FARINELLI

Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico) A LAD’S LOVE

Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell) SMYTH: THE PRISON

81. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

ADÈS CONDUCTS ADÈS

Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer SAARIAHO: GRAAL THÉÂTRE; CIRCLE MAP; NEIGES; VERS TOI QUI ES SI LOIN

Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer SEREBRIER: SYMPHONIC BACH VARIATIONS; LAMENTS AND HALLELUJAHS; FLUTE CONCERTO

José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer THOMAS, M.T.: FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK & MEDITATIONS ON RILKE

Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer WOOLF, L.P.: FIRE AND FLOOD

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

ADÈS: CONCERTO FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA

Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra) DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUA

Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus) FLOYD, C.: PRINCE OF PLAYERS

Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra) HEARNE, T.: PLACE

Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra) ROUSE: SYMPHONY NO. 5

83. Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

BROWN SKIN GIRL

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers LIFE IS GOOD

Future Featuring Drake

Future Featuring Drake Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer LOCKDOWN

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer ADORE YOU

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer GOLIATH

Woodkid

84. Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

BEASTIE BOYS STORY

Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers BLACK IS KING

Beyoncé

Beyoncé WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE

Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS

ZZ Top

