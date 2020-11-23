You are here
Africa Investments 

2020 Civil Society Forum

Elwin Mandowa ,
What:2020 Civil Society Virtual Forum
Who:African Development Bank Civil Society and Community Engagement Division 
When:Thursday and Friday 26-27 November 2020
Where:Virtual.  Please click here to register

     

In response to increased civil society engagement across the continent, the African Development Bank Group each year organizes a Civil Society Forum. This year, the Forum will be virtual under the theme Engaging Civil Society in building back better after COVID-19, which is aligned with the outcome of the Bank’s Annual Meetings.

The Civil Society Forum will explore cost-effective strategies and reflect on best practices to enhance collaboration between the Bank and civil society, and maximize joint contributions to the continent’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Special VIP Guest: Youssou N’Dour, Singer, Writer, Businessman, Former Minister of Culture of Senegal, Leader of the Worldwide Afro Network (WAN) initiative against COVID-19.

African Development Bank Group

