2020 Civil Society Forum

What: 2020 Civil Society Virtual Forum Who: African Development Bank Civil Society and Community Engagement Division When: Thursday and Friday 26-27 November 2020 Where: Virtual. Please click here to register

In response to increased civil society engagement across the continent, the African Development Bank Group each year organizes a Civil Society Forum. This year, the Forum will be virtual under the theme Engaging Civil Society in building back better after COVID-19, which is aligned with the outcome of the Bank’s Annual Meetings.

The Civil Society Forum will explore cost-effective strategies and reflect on best practices to enhance collaboration between the Bank and civil society, and maximize joint contributions to the continent’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Special VIP Guest: Youssou N’Dour, Singer, Writer, Businessman, Former Minister of Culture of Senegal, Leader of the Worldwide Afro Network (WAN) initiative against COVID-19.

