2019 Netball World Cup: Team South Africa gets triumphant welcome

Proteas get big welcome

The South African team that participated at the just ended Women’s Netball tournament in England returned home on Tuesday (July 23) to a big welcome.

Teeming and cheering fans thronged the Oliver Tambo International Airport to receive the team after their fourth-place finish at the tournament.

They were the highest placed African team. The three others, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe, finished in sixth, seventh and eight slots respectively. The tournament had sixteen teams competing.

South Africa’s Carla Pretorius was also named player of the tournament for amassing 20 interceptions, 23 deflections and 32 gains over the course of the competition.

Nathi Mthethwa, the sector minister was among the people who went to the airport to meet the team. “Sports is one of the most powerful forces to bring about unity to a people.

“Over the last few days we saw how as a nation we were brought closer by our resolve to support the #SPARProteas at the #NetballWorldCup2019 & they in turn, gave it their all for the love of their country,” he said in a Twitter post.

This is the raucous welcome that awaits the #SPARProteas here at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/xLBQqcK37D — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 23, 2019

A business conglomerate, Telkom, which had made a financial promise to the team if they won the tournament, announced a package for each player of the team.

Their original offer was a million rand for each player but they stated on Twitter on Tuesday evening that each player will get 200,000 rand for their admirable performances.

“Even though they didn’t bring home first place, each player will still receive R200 000 for their admirable showing at the recent Netball World Cup,” to top executive disclosed.

“We’re proud of their performance and we salute each team member, coaching staff and management, for flying the South African flag high and giving every girl child hope that it is possible to make it big in sport,” Telkom’s Brand & Product Segments Exec, Gugu Mthembu said.

WATCH: I call on corporate South Africa to throw their support behind SANetball I highlighted in my Budget Vote tabled in Parliament last week, that this term I will ensure the prioritising&increased support of sporting codes of women, as this is long overdue. SPORTandREC_RSA pic.twitter.com/JQBbQI0mND — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 23, 2019

There’s no place we’d rather be than to share this celebratory moment with Netball_SA , SPORTandREC_RSA to officially welcome the #SPARProteas back onto home-ground after a star studded performance at the #NetballWorldCup. Share your messages of pride for the team! #InspiringSA pic.twitter.com/iBJQ4fbSe9 — Brand South Africa (@Brand_SA) July 23, 2019

Final standings

South African named best player

South Africa’s Karla Pretorius was named the player of the tournament, having made 20 interceptions and 23 deflections.

Pretorius was described as South Africa’s ‘impenetrable wall’.

‘‘We went in with everything into each game and even though we won’t return home to South Africa with a medal I know we gave it our all and that South Africa is proud!’‘ Pretorius said after the World Cup.

New Zealand crowned champions

New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns were crowned champions of the world when they defeated their bitter rivals Australia by a single goal in a pulsating final.

Australia defeated New Zealand to win the World Cup in 2015, while the Silver Ferns last won the prestigious prize in 2003.

The two teams had met 16 times in Netball World Cup history, with New Zealand winning just four of them.

South Africa settles for 4th

South Africa’s Proteas finished 4th following their loss to hosts England in the bronze medal match.

Malawi finishes 6th

Malawi Queens had to settle for the 6th position after they lost the play-off match for fifth-place to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls.

The match which ended 68-50 in favour of Jamaica, means positions from 5th to 8th have been confirmed.

Uganda secures 7th position

Uganda’s She-Cranes secured the 7th position on the Netball World Cup standings when they defeated Zimbabwe’s Gems by 58-47 on Sunday.

Uganda finished 8th at the 2015 Netball World Cup and were celebrated back home for the improved performance.

Zimbabwe, who were featuring at the tournament for the first time, were impressive throughout, finishing 8th.

With great honour and gratitude I would like to thank everyone that supported SheCranes during this World Cup.

Your support has been our fuel!

Special thanks to UGgov, GilbertNetball , NCSUganda1 and other sponsors and friends.

We are forever greatful. — peace proscovia (@peace_proscovia) July 21, 2019

The party is outside!!!! NetballWorldCup

Uganda and Zimbabwe fans celebrate Africa????

All four Africa sides finish in the top 8! South Africa, Malawi, Uganda & Zimbabwe .#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/sgpYC5TXlw — aisha nassanga (AishaSports) July 21, 2019

South Africa’s narrow semi-final loss

A final has eluded South Africa’s Netball team, the Proteas, after they lost in their June 20 semi-final 55 – 53 points to Australia.

As it stands now, they will be pushing for Bronze in their last match at the competition. England and New Zealand play in the other semi-final which will determine the finalist who mets Australia whiles South Africa meets the loser.

South Africa are the highest performing African side whiles the three other African sides failing to make the top four.

The three other African sides are the Gems of Zimbabwe, the Queens of Malawi and the She-Cranes of Uganda.

#NWC2019 #AUSvSA | FULL TIME ?? Australia 55-53 South Africa ?? EPIC MATCH! So close for SA!

Thank you ladies for ALWAYS giving your best.

We will ALWAYS be proud.#SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 20, 2019

South Africa vs Australia

Africa’s top ranked team, South Africa take on defending champions Australia in Saturday’s first semi-final before hosts England compete against New Zealand in the other semi.

‘‘I think that, on their day, all four are capable of winning the World Cup. But based on what we’ve seen of the teams under pressure, Australia should advance through to the gold medal game, it’ll take a lot for South Africa to get over the top of the Diamonds,’‘ said Northern Ireland’s coach Dan Ryan.

July 19: Highlights of Day 8

Malawi 55-44 Uganda

Zimbabwe 47 – 77 Jamaica

Malawi beats Uganda

Malawi defeated Uganda 55-44 to book a slot in the fifth place play-off match.

This will be the fourth consecutive time that they are competing for fifth at the World Cup.

Malawi will play against Jamaica, while Uganda will face Zimbabwe to determine the 7th and 8th positions.

Zimbabwe loses to Jamaica

Zimbabwe’s Gems lost to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, who will now have a chance to play a decider for the 5th position.

The match ended 77-47 in favour of Jamaica.

Zimbabwe will now play the loser of the match between Malawi and Uganda to decide who takes the 7th and 8th positions.

The penultimate round

South Africa will play its semi-final match against holders Australia on Saturday.

The other African teams are still in contention for the fifth place, and will participate in play-off matches on Friday.

‘‘It’s amazing to have all of us compete again, and it’s a great procedure that allows us to have a hope of getting to fifth. But all I can say is let the best team win, we are going to come in well prepared,’‘ Uganda’s captain Peace Proscovia said ahead of Friday’s games.

Zimbabwe take on Jamaica while Malawi will be relishing the opportunity of taking on Uganda’s She-Cranes.The winners of the two matches will then play the ultimate decider for the the fifth position, while the losers will compete against each other to finish seventh.

History for Africa as four sides make the ? eight for the first time ever! Malawi ?? Netball_SA ??UGAnetball ?? ZimGemsOfficial ?? ? https://t.co/pvDAXacLat pic.twitter.com/9yJDcAnlOy — Netball World Cup (NetballWorldCup) July 19, 2019

July 18: highlights of Day 8

South Africa 47 – 58 England

Uganda 48 – 61 Jamaica

Zimbabwe 43 – Malawi 59

South Africa lose to England

South Africa lost their group-leader decider match against England, by 58-47, finishing second in Group G.

The result means The Proteas will now face defending champions Australia, who topped Group F in the semi-finals while hosts England will take on New Zealand.

The other African teams are playing to secure the fifth position.

Uganda lose to Jamaica

Uganda lost its match to Jamaica on Thursday by 61-48, a blow to their chances of finishing fifth at the Netball World Cup.

‘‘It’s definitely not the result we wanted, but there were lots of positives to take. With Uganda still being an up-and-coming country in netball, we are pleased with our performance, it is a step up,’‘ said Uganda’s captain Peace Proscovia.

Jamaica, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda still have a chance of finishing in the top five.

Malawi vs Zimbabwe

Malawi on Thursday secured a 59-43 win over Zimbabwe, a match that was a first encounter between both sides at the World Cup.

‘‘We are happy because we wanted to beat Zimbabwe. They are a tough team and they have been doing good in their games so far, so we really wished to win this game,’‘ Malawi’s Towera Vinkhumbo said.

Malawi now has four wins out of six games, their two losses coming against Australia and New Zealand.

Zimbabwe, who are playing in their first ever World Cup, have secured wins against Barbados, Sri Lanka and Northern Ireland, losing to New Zealand, Australia and now Malawi.

Malawi will now play the fourth-placed finishers in Group G to determine who will play-off for fifth place.

“It was sad when we moved down the world rankings, from number six to number nine. We got the news when we were here, so we need to make sure we beat all of the teams around us.

“We have only lost to Australia and to New Zealand, and now we want to maintain our position by winning all the games that are coming up. It would mean a lot to finish in the top six.”

A recap of South Africa’s journey to semis

July 18: Day 7 fixtures

Zimbabwe vs Malawi

Uganda vs Jamaica

South Africa vs England

African team in semis

South Africa’s Proteas are the only African side in the last four of the competition. They are joined by England (hosts), New Zealand and Australia (reigning champions).

‘‘It’s great news for the development of netball in Africa generally. For South Africa to push up into the top four is amazing, that is all of Africa performing and we are so proud of it,’‘ said Uganda’s Peace Proscovia.

The Vitality Roses (England) go head-to-head with South Africa (Proteas) on Thursday to decide who tops the group. The other African countries in Liverpool are Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.

Due to tonight’s final result, we now have our CONFIRMED fab four! AussieDiamonds EnglandNetball Netball_SA SilverFernsNZ But who are you backing to lift the trophy? ? The winner of #NWC2019 will be ……………………………………………..#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/jZ4lIwlTY1 — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) July 17, 2019

Day 6: Uganda vs South Africa

African teams, Uganda and South Africa clashed on Wednesday with the game going in favour of the southern Africans by 67 – 40.

The victory confirms a semi-final place for the winners who have this far won all of their four matches at the tournament.

NETBALL WORLD CUP UPDATE FULLTIME: South Africa 67 – 40 Uganda The #SheCranes lose to South Africa. The awesome ladies did their best and made us proud. South Africa advances to the Semi-Finals #NTVNews #NWC2019 #ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/9asBxyQnov — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2019

The Proteas now join holders Australia and New-Zealand who on Tuesday qualified for the semis with their fifth victories at the World Cup.

Uganda have won three games so far, only losing to hosts England, and are playing to better their 8th place finish at the 2015 World Cup.

While many observers believe South Africa’s match against England on Thursday will determine the winner of Group, the Proteas had earlier stressed that they are only focused on tonight’s match against the She-Cranes.

‘‘We have Uganda next, and they’re not just another side, they’re a quality side and we’ll have a big game against them, so we are focusing on that. Whatever happens elsewhere in the group, we have to perform to benefit ourselves,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.

July 16: highlights of Day 5

Zimbabwe 66 – 41 Barbados

Australia 74 – 25 Malawi

Zimbabwe’s remarkable journey continues

Zimbabwe’s impressive World Cup debut continued on Tuesday with a 66-41 win over Barbados, as they continue to win the hearts of many neutrals with their performances in the competition so far.

The Gems, who have now won four games and lost two, kept alive the possibility of earning what would be a historic top-six finish at their first ever World Cup.

The Zim Gems are now level with Malawi on four points, and play their African rivals in their final Group F game on Thursday.

Another brilliant performance from ZimGemsOfficial ! ? Pauline Jani scored 51/53 ? Is the top eight possible?#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/XcTvQmbP6O — Netball World Cup (NetballWorldCup) 16 juillet 2019

Malawi loses to Australia

Defending champions Australia booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 Netball World Cup, following their 74-25 win over Malawi Queens.

While Malawi came into the game riding a high of three consecutive wins, it was the Diamonds who secured their fifth consecutive win of the tournament.

The 25 goals scored in a match is the lowest ever World Cup score by Malawi.

The win moves Australia on to eight points, level at the top of Group F with New Zealand. The two nations meet on Thursday morning, in the game which will decide the group winners.

July 16 fixtures

Malawi vs Australia

Zimbabwe vs Barbados

July 15: highlights of Day 4

South Africa 66 – 38 Scotland

Uganda 57 – 54 Trinidad and Tobago

Malawi 47 – 43 Northern Ireland

Zimbabwe 36 – 79 New Zealand

South Africa maintains 100% record

South Africa’s Proteas maintained their 100% record at the Netball World Cup, when they defeated Scotland, 66-38.

The wins puts the African team in an elite club that includes hosts England, defending champions Australia and New Zealand, who have won all their four matches at the tournament.

Uganda wins 3 in a row

Uganda defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 57-54 to keep alive their chances of a semi-final berth.

The win means the She-Cranes have now lost one game, against hosts England, and won three including against Scotland and Samoa.

Who are Africa’s representatives?

Malawi gets third win a row

Malawi’s Queens won their first game in Group F, defeating Northern Ireland, 47-43.

The win is Malawi’s third in a row, and the team ranked 9th in the world, have only lost one match at this year’s World Cup, their opening day loss to New Zealand.

‘‘It was a tough game, it was not easy. Northern Ireland played really well. We worked hard as a team. We have the fighting spirit, and that enabled us to win the game,’‘ said Malawi’s captain Joanna Kachilika.

The top two teams in Group F that also includes reigning champions Australia and Barbados, will proceed to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe lose to New Zealand

Zimbabwe’s bid for a semi-final berth suffered a setback when they lost first game in Group F to New Zealand.

The match that ended 79-36 in favor of the Silver Ferns, means New Zealand have now secured four wins in four games, while Zimbabwe have two wins and two losses so far.

‘‘It was a nice experience to play against New Zealand. We learned a lot, because these girls are good. We are ranked 13 in the world, so we learned a lot from New Zealand,’‘ Zimbabwe’s Pauline Jani said.

July 15 Fixtures

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

Northern Ireland vs Malawi

Trinidad & Tobago vs Uganda

South Africa vs Scotland

Who’s facing who at stage 2?

Following the end of the preliminary stage of the Netball World Cup, 12 teams have now progressed to the next stage.

The 12 teams have been placed in two groups to play for a place in the semi-finals, while the remaining four will compete to determine 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th place.

The groups competing for the semis are as follows;

Group F: Australia, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Malawi and Barbados

Group G: Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, England, Uganda and Scotland

Previous results against teams within their new groups will carry over, ensuring that the teams who secured three wins at the preliminaries stage go into the next phase with an advantage.

South Africa, along with hosts England, holders Australia and New Zealand all topped their groups with maximum points.

The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the semi-finals, while the remaining eight will contest matches to determine their overall placing (5th-12th) depending on their finishing position in Group F or G.

July 14: Highlights of Day 3

South Africa 55 – 52 Jamaica

Zimbabwe 51 – 49 Northern Ireland

Malawi 65 – 41 Barbados

Uganda 52 – 43 Scotland

Now THAT was some day of netball! ? All the best moments ??#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/cM4KBXeOqd — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) 14 juillet 2019

South Africa wins against Jamaica

South Africa’s Proteas beat Jamaica by 55 goals to 52 to clinch top spot.

All four of Africa’s representatives at the Netball World Cup have now qualified for the next stage, where they will play for a place in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe secures second win

Tournament debutants Zimbabwe pulled off yet another positive result, when they edged Northern Ireland 51-49 in the last game of Group A.

The result means Zimbabwe qualifies for the next stage, having secured the second slot behind defending champions Australia, who won all of their three games at the group stage.

South Africa, Zimbabwe in action

The other African teams, Zimbabwe and South Africa are also in action on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s Gems take on Northern Ireland while South Africa’s Proteas will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they take on Jamaica.

Malawi qualify

Malawi’s Queens defeated Barbados 65-41 in a battle to separate the two sides that had both beaten Singapore and lost to New Zealand.

Uganda qualify

Uganda’s She Cranes won their second game at the Netball World Cup, beating Scotland by 52-43.

The win ensured the East African nation finishes second in Group A, behind hosts England.

June 13: highlights of Day 2

South Africa 90-35 Fiji

Uganda 69-48 Samoa

Malawi 87-38 Singapore

Zimbabwe 37-73 Australia

South Africa beats Fiji

Its two wins out of two for South Africa, who impressed with a 90-35 victory over Fiji.

South Africa will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they face Jamaica, who have also won both of their matches so far, tomorrow. The winner of that game will finish top of Group C.

Uganda gets first win

Uganda’s She Cranes managed a 69-48 win over Samoa, to ensure that all four African teams at the tournament now have at least one victory.

Hosts England who defeated Uganda in the Group A opening game on Friday, recorded a second win at the tournament, beating Scotland by 70-34.

Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa have each secured a win at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

South Africa, who take on Fiji later this evening, have a chance to make it two wins out of two.

Malawi secures win against Singapore

Malawi Queens secured their first win at the 2019 Netball World Cup, winning against Singapore by 49 goals.

The match which ended 87-38, puts the Malawi Queens in second position behind New Zealand and ahead of Barbados and Singapore in Group B.

Malawi, Uganda seeking wins

Malawi and Uganda will be playing to secure their first wins of the tournament, having lost against New Zealand and England respectively.

The Malawi Queens are set to take on Singapore, while Uganda’s She Cranes will play against Samoa later in the day.

South Africa, who won their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago, will play against Fiji on Saturday.

Zimbabwe loses to Australia

Tournament debutants Zimbabwe lost to Netball giants Australia in their second game, even though they still impressed the cheering crowd.

The match ended 73-37 in favor of the defending champions, who now have two wins out of two, having beaten Northern Ireland in their first game.

Zimbabwe will hope ti return to winning ways when they take on the European team, that on Saturday secured a 67-50 win against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have now lost both of their matches at the World Cup, following their opening day loss to Zimbabwe’s Gems.

July 12: Highlights of Day 1

New Zealand 64 – 45 Malawi

Zimbabwe 79 – 49 Sri Lanka

South Africa 76 – 45 Trinidad and Tobago

England 64 – 32 Uganda

And that’s a wrap for a BRILLIANT opening day at the #Vitality Netball World Cup ? One stunning opening ceremony ?

Thousands of superb fans ?

Eight ? games All the best moments ?? pic.twitter.com/OpV3Qv91zm — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) July 12, 2019

South Africa wins opening game

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start, recording a 76-45 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

‘‘At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played. Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.

South Africa will also take on Jamaica and Fiji in Group C.

Uganda loses to hosts England

Uganda’s She Cranes were not a match for the dominant host nation, the England Roses, who are playing to win the tournament in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Despite the best efforts of She Cranes shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga, England ran out 64-32 winners to open their home World Cup in solid fashion.

Uganda will also face Scotland and Samoa in Group D.

Malawi loses to New Zealand

The Malawi Queens put up a brave performance but eventually succumbed to New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns, by a scoreline of 64-45.

The action from Group B also saw Barbados kick off its World Cup campaign with an impressive 69-34 win over Singapore.

New Zealand take on Barbados tomorrow Saturday, while Malawi will hope for better results in their fixture against Singapore.

Zimbabwe’s historic win

Zimbabwe has made history, winning their first ever match at the Netball World Cup. The Gems won their match against Sri Lanka by 79-49, kicking off what could be a thrilling journey.

‘‘I have goosebumps, this is a dream come true! We didn’t know we had so many people supporting Zimbabwe, to see the whole arena supporting us like that was so exciting, said Zimbabwe goal shooter Joice Takaidza.

Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.

‘‘Zimbabwe are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.

READ MORE: Rooting for African teams at 2019 Netball World Cup

In the other Group A game, Australia were leading Northern Ireland at halftime by 45-15. The game eventually ended 88-24 in favour of the Australia diamonds.