2019 for Sadio Mane?

In a humiliating 4-1 score at the Dragao stadium, the two most in form Africans each scored a goal to propel Liverpool into the semi finals of the Uefa champions league.

Salah provide for Mane 26 minutes on before the Egyptian made it 2 at the 65 th minute.

The 6-1 aggregate scoreline leaves Liverpool in fine form as they take on fc Barcelona in the semi finals.

With 4 goals in the champions league and 18 in the premiere league Sadio Mane is the club’s most rated ahead of Salah but is this his year to win the African Best Footballer award .

That was the question I put to Ghanaian sports journalist Zacharia Ali.

A big test for Mane as he looks forward to winning the English league this season as well as the champions league but he his side has to go through one of the favorites. Liverpool boss says he is not very focused yet on that big game.

In other news Mo salah featured on Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, along side celebrity actor Dwain “the rock “ Johnson and musician Taylor Swift.

Salah came to prominence when he finished as last season’s best premier league player as well as top scorer. He went further to win the accolade of African best footballer. Qualified Egypt to the world cup in Russia in 2018 and gained the title of The king back in Egypt.

His remarkable quote “I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture. It’s not optional.” is revolutionizing thinking towards women in Egypt and the entire Arab world.

Another African on the list is Caster Semenya the South African athlete who is raising concerns as to gender bias in the discipline especially in a court case with the IAAF to set aside impending regulations that will force female athletes with high testosterone levels to take medication to lower it before competing in events ranging from the 400m.