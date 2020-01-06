2019 African Player of the Year: winner to be announced on Tuesday

African Player of the Year, the big day has finally arrived. Who from Riyadh Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will ascend to the throne? The Senegalese is the favourite. The verdict comes up on Tuesday at the CAF Awards in Hurgahada, Egypt.

Bitter start to the year for Ghana’s national team coaches. All the technicians, without exception, were dismissed on Thursday by the Federation. A decision that surprised as much as it annoyed the country of the Black Stars. We talk about it on this programme.

And finally, CAF Inter-Clubs Cup, we start the final straight this week with the start of the return phase in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup. We could also find out who will be the first to qualify for the quarter-finals. We’ll come back to that later.

The return legs of the group phase are now underway. And we start with the major tournament, the Champions League and the big clash on Matchday 4, the northern derby between JS Kabylie and Raja of Casablanca on Friday in Group D.