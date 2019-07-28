16-year-old Nigerian girl scores A in all WAEC subjects

A 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Ugboaja Chizobam Stephany has emerged as the best West African Examination Council (WAEC) candidate of 2019.

She scored As in all subjects including data processing, Mathematics, further mathematics, physics, chemistry, English and biology.

The girl from Imo state has already been offered 100% scholarship to study abroad by a Nigerian living in diaspora.

Local media reports that Chizobam’s success was made public by Facebook user, Okafor Judith Chinwe who shared a photo of her results.

Her story sparked reactions from many social media users, drawing attention to her academic success.

Hours after her first post about the girl, Chinwe wrote “Please we are in need of the contact of Ugboaja Chizobam Stephany..the 2019 WAEC best.

There is a 100% scholarship to study abroad ready for her to grab. If you know how we can get.”

The West African Certificate Examination (WEAC) is a synchronized examination for students in West Africa.

Usually it is written by students hoping to gain admission into collage or university.

Source: Africafeeds.com