12 Jihadists killed as Egypt investigates bomb explosion

Egyptian police are inspecting the damage caused by the explosion of a tourist bus near the famous pyramids of Giza where 17 people were seriously injured on Sunday. There have not been any claims to the attack.

Among the targets were several foreigners of different nationalities, including 25 South Africans.

The South African Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the ambassador is following up with the authorities and has activated the emergency response mechanism and opened an emergency telephone line “for families concerned about their loved ones.

12 suspected jihadists were killed during a police raid in the suburbs of Six October, known for making explosive devices.

These incidents are a cause for concern for local authorities, especially since the country is hosting the African Cup of Nations in a little over a month.