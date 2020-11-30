110 people killed in rice farm massacre in Nigeria

– Advertisement –





The death toll from the rice farm massacre in north-eastern Nigeria has risen to 110.

Earlier military reports suggested that 43 slaughtered bodies of the workers on the rice farm have been recovered.

But the United Nations said at least 110 people were killed in the attack suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram.

“We shall ensure more recruitment of Civilian JTF and more Hunters so that our people will take the fight to all the nooks and crannies of this area”, said Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.

Reports say the victims were laborers from Sokoto state who have travelled about 1,000 kilometers to find work.

– Advertisement –



The jihadists are also suspected to have kidnapped 8 others who have since gone missing.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack, saying that “the entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings.”

In September, Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com