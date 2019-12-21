10 most talked-about Nigerian celebrities of year 2019

Over the last decade, the Nigeria

celebrity space has seen the birth and continuous rise of several celebrities.

Take it or leave it, these

particular set of celebrities have carved niches for themselves that we can

describe as legacies that would remain in existence for a long time. They have

become not only household names but held in high esteem in the corridors of

power and influence.

As the year winds up, we’ve

carefully selected those celebrities who never left our consciousness either

through their achievements, shenanigans or scandals.

For the year 2019, Pulse put

together a list of the 10 most-talked about Nigerian celebrities of the year.

1. Burna Boy

Burna Boy turns from a pretender

to a contender – in the early days of his career – and then the ultimate

candidate for the throne in 2019. With the release of his fourth album African

Giants, Burna became the most talked-about Nigerian musician with the instant

success and international acclaim that followed.

He grabbed attention over his

reservations about Coachella but went on to perform at the music festival and

on some of the biggest talk shows in the United States. He also won a host of

awards including BET, VGMA and EMA and also got nominated for a Grammy.

As his successes kept his name in

the news all year round, Burna also made the headlines with his personal life.

From his relationship with

British rapper Steflon Don to his sold-out concert at the Wembley Arena and his

spat with South Africans, Burna hugged the headlines all year.

Tacha was nobody of note as of

January 2019. Although she was quite popular for getting a tattoo of Davido’s

popular crest, OBO, between her breasts, the level of fame she has now is

nothing compared to what she had at that time.

It all changed the moment the

young lady stepped into the 2019 Big Brother Naija show and what we have now is

one of the most popular people in the country.

Tacha was a controversial

character in the house but for some reasons, she connected with millions of

fans and should have won the show if not for the moment of madness that saw her

disqualified and thrown out of the house.

That did nothing to her fame,

instead, it galvanised her fan base who are now known as ‘Tacha Titans’. It’s

now been months since she left the show, yet the Tacha Titans have continued to

grow while her brand and fame keep soaring.

Nigerian music star Davido had

had another good year with both his music and his personal life. He first made

news in 2019 when he sold-out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London.

He continued with his massive

collaboration with Chris Brown on the song, ‘Blow my mind,’ which although was

released in July, is among the most-streamed Nigerian songs this year.

This year also saw the release of

his sophomore A Good Time, seven years after his debut Omo Baba Olowo.

His relationship with his

girlfriend Chioma drew media attention as he proposed to her while the couple

also welcomed a baby together.

Wizkid does not need a good year

to remain culturally relevant. The music star continues to be one of the

biggest, if not the biggest music act out of the country.

In 2019, he made news globally as

one of the featured acts on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ the most popular record off

Beyonce’s Lion King album.

His relationship with Tiwa Savage

continues to be a topic of conversations while his fanbase, called Wizkid FC

continues to be the most intense celebrity-worshipping group in the Nigerian

internet space. He ended the note with the release of an EP, ‘Soundman,’ from

his music family, ‘Starboy’

5. Naira Marley

Naira Marley was just another

budding artiste from the UK before his arrest by the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May blew him into a cultural figure.

Marley first became a newsmaker

when he made a series of comments on social media that seemed like he was in

support of internet fraudsters. These got the attention of the EFCC who

arrested him and charged him to court with incriminating evidence against him.

What was supposed to bring a snag

to his career, became the springboard to the phenomenon he is right now.

Now, being a Marlian, the term he

uses for his fans, is now considered cool in Nigerian pop culture while his

music career has become even more successful since that time.

6. Regina Daniels

First popular for being a child

star in Nollywood movies of the mid-2000s, 2019 saw Regina Daniels become the

wife of a billionaire which made her Instagram famous.

Still, 21, her relationship and

wedding to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko became the talk of

social media and gossip blogs.

From there she garnered massive

social media followers who she held spellbound with her luxurious lifestyle.

As at the time of writing, Regina

has over six million followers on Instagram as one of the most followed

Nigerians on that platform.

7. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji lives such a

regimented lifestyle that has seen her remain in the limelight, a strategy

which has worked massively for her brand.

Genevieve remains one of

Nigeria’s biggest celebrities but this year, she dominated conversations with

her 2018 movie ‘Lionheart’.

The movie got acquired by Netflix

and also had an Oscar buzz around it before it was rejected by the Academy for

having too much English dialogue in one of the most talked-about moments in

Nollywood this year.

Having set himself apart as the

most stylish man in Nigeria, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu continues to set fashion trends

either through his Instagram page or through TV.

His brand as a fashion

trendsetter has continued to soar and he had another good year hosting Big

Brother Naija, one of the most-watched TV shows in the country.

9. Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards was just an

English-born Nigerian athlete before he joined the Big Brother Naija house this

year. As one of the housemates, Mike charmed his way into the hearts of

millions of Nigerians with his demeanour.

There was something about him.

The way he carried himself, a smooth-talker and the way he stayed away from controversy

while in the house.

He soon became the model man as

girls were in awe of how he stayed away from other women in the house to remain

faithful to his wife.

He eventually came second at the

end of the show. And since then his social media presence has skyrocketed.

10. Mercy Eke

Little or nothing was known about

Mercy Eke as the beginning of 2019 until she took part in the reality TV show,

Big Brother Naija. The moment she walked into the house on the night of the

premiere, we all knew a star was born. She became a popular housemate in the

house mostly for her massive buttocks.

However, she won the hearts of

millions of viewers of the show because of her character, and her in house

relationship with housemate, Ike.

Mercy’s road to stardom and

prominence kicked off after she emerged as winner of the reality show. More

importantly, was the fact that she emerged as the first female winner of Big

Brother Naija.

Since leaving the house, she has

become the toast of many blogs and tabloids. Her social media page has become a

mini temple for her one million fans.

Source: Pulse Nigeria

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com