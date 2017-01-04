Breaking News
OP-ED West Africa 
Gender Equality and Misogynistic Islam in Nigeria
<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/leo-igwe/" rel="tag">Leo Igwe</a> , , , , , 0 comment
Central Africa Rwanda 
Democratic Green Party of Rwanda’s achievements and challenges during 2016
<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/village-reporter/" rel="tag">Village Reporter</a> , , 0 comment
Africa Decision Makers OP-ED 
AFRICA: An Imminent Financial Peril??
<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/dr-mehenou-amouzou/" rel="tag">Dr. Mehenou Amouzou</a> 0 comment
Egypt North Africa 
PPF concerned over detention of Al Jazeera journalist in Egypt
<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/ppf/" rel="tag">PPF</a> , , , 0 comment
OP-ED Southern Africa Southern. Africa 
Traditional Chiefs Contributing to Political and Economic Crisis in Malawi
<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/saunders-jumah/" rel="tag">Saunders Jumah</a> , 0 comment
the Sultan of Sokoto OP-ED West Africa 

Gender Equality and Misogynistic Islam in Nigeria

<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/leo-igwe/" rel="tag">Leo Igwe</a> , , , , , 0 comment

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar (lll) has made it clear that hatred, inequity, injustice and discrimination against women define the Islamic establishment, which he represents in Nigeria. This was evident in his reaction to the gender equality bill that is currently going through the legislative process at the Senate. For some time now, there has been a debate on the status of women in Islam or under sharia law in Nigeria. There have been conflicting views and opinions on the issue. This debate, often provoked by issues regarding family…

Read More
Dr.Frank Habineza Central Africa Rwanda 

Democratic Green Party of Rwanda’s achievements and challenges during 2016

<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/village-reporter/" rel="tag">Village Reporter</a> , , 0 comment

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, takes on this opportunity to thank all party members and all well-wishers for the great accomplishments actualized during 2016. We look forward to greater achievements in 2017. The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda established more structures on district level in different provinces and consolidated its membership base throughout the country.  DGPR currently has party structures in 18 out of 30 districts in Rwanda. The party plans to cover all the remaining districts by August 2017.

Read More
Africa Decision Makers OP-ED 

AFRICA: An Imminent Financial Peril??

<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/dr-mehenou-amouzou/" rel="tag">Dr. Mehenou Amouzou</a> 0 comment

Mr. Mervyn King, former head of the United Kingdom’s Bank of England, recently stated that another financial crisis is “certain” and could come sooner rather than later. Mr. King also believes that most politicians and Central Bankers don’t understand what caused the most recent financial crisis dating back to 2008. Accordingly, without understanding the 2008 crash how could they understand, prevent or deal with another pending crash?

Read More
SECRETARY KERRY Middle East Middle East US 

SECRETARY KERRY: Remarks on Middle East Peace

<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/village-reporter/" rel="tag">Village Reporter</a> , , , , , 0 comment

SECRETARY KERRY: Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you very, very much. Thank you. (Coughs.) Excuse me. Thank you for your patience, all of you. For those of you who celebrated Christmas, I hope you had a wonderful Christmas. Happy Chanukah. And to everybody here, I know it’s the middle of a holiday week. I understand. (Laughter.) But I wish you all a very, very productive and Happy New Year.

Read More
Egypt arrests Al-Jazeera journalist over 'provoking sedition' Egypt North Africa 

PPF concerned over detention of Al Jazeera journalist in Egypt

<a href="http://www.africaglobalvillage.com/byline/ppf/" rel="tag">PPF</a> , , , 0 comment

Pakistan Press Freedom (PPF), in a letter to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, expressed concern over the arrest and detention of Al Jazeera journalists Mahmoud Hussein in Cairo on December 25. PPF Secretary General Owais Aslam Ali urged the government of Egypt to properly investigate the case and bring specific charges against the Al Jazeera journalist, failing which, he must be released immediately.

Read More